Global Tapered Roller Bearings Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are NSK, NTN, Schaeffler, SKF & Timken

The "Global Tapered Roller Bearings Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global tapered roller bearings market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Tapered Roller Bearings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is high load capacity of tapered roller bearings. Tapered roller bearings are extensively used in automobiles that are used for transportation purposes. Automobiles that carry loads require high-load capacity due to unbalanced loads and varied transportation environments. In such conditions, the amount of fuel spent in transportation also increases.



According to the report, one driver in the market is tapered roller bearings offer less friction during industrial operations. Industries prefer tools and equipment that could be used for maintaining an energy-efficient atmosphere by curtailing frictional loss. Tapered roller bearings contribute toward the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions in industries. These bearings are capable of performing in severe conditions and provide low friction during operations. For example, single-row tapered roller bearings are utilized where the load capacity is high, to ensure low power loss during operations. This saves a lot of energy and helps in maintaining an efficient performance throughout the process.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is mounting issues with tapered roller bearings. Tapered roller bearings need to be carefully mounted on the peripheral equipment or adjusted automobile parts. However, end-users face a lot of challenges while mounting tapered roller bearings on different assemblies. The major issue that arises while mounting a tapered roller bearing on the shaft is that a lot of pressure is required to ensure a perfect fit. The high pressure created on the outer race of the bearing usually causes denting. Due to the loose fitting, several particles can enter the bearing and cause wear.

Key vendors



NSK

NTN

Schaeffler

SKF

Timken



Other prominent vendors



AST Bearings

Boca Bearings

CPM SpA

Others



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01:Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Size



Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 09: Geographical Segmentation



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix

