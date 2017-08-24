sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,595 Euro		-0,135
-1,15 %
WKN: SHA015 ISIN: DE000SHA0159 Ticker-Symbol: SHA 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHAEFFLER AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCHAEFFLER AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,618
11,676
24.08.
11,601
11,70
24.08.
24.08.2017 | 23:46
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Tapered Roller Bearings Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are NSK, NTN, Schaeffler, SKF & Timken

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Tapered Roller Bearings Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global tapered roller bearings market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Tapered Roller Bearings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is high load capacity of tapered roller bearings. Tapered roller bearings are extensively used in automobiles that are used for transportation purposes. Automobiles that carry loads require high-load capacity due to unbalanced loads and varied transportation environments. In such conditions, the amount of fuel spent in transportation also increases.

According to the report, one driver in the market is tapered roller bearings offer less friction during industrial operations. Industries prefer tools and equipment that could be used for maintaining an energy-efficient atmosphere by curtailing frictional loss. Tapered roller bearings contribute toward the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions in industries. These bearings are capable of performing in severe conditions and provide low friction during operations. For example, single-row tapered roller bearings are utilized where the load capacity is high, to ensure low power loss during operations. This saves a lot of energy and helps in maintaining an efficient performance throughout the process.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is mounting issues with tapered roller bearings. Tapered roller bearings need to be carefully mounted on the peripheral equipment or adjusted automobile parts. However, end-users face a lot of challenges while mounting tapered roller bearings on different assemblies. The major issue that arises while mounting a tapered roller bearing on the shaft is that a lot of pressure is required to ensure a perfect fit. The high pressure created on the outer race of the bearing usually causes denting. Due to the loose fitting, several particles can enter the bearing and cause wear.

Key vendors

  • NSK
  • NTN
  • Schaeffler
  • SKF
  • Timken

Other prominent vendors

  • AST Bearings
  • Boca Bearings
  • CPM SpA
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01:Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Size

Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 09: Geographical Segmentation

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2nls9n/global_tapered

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire