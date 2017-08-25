INVESTOR ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Foundation Medicine, Inc. ('Foundation' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: FMI) for possible violations of federal securities laws from February 26, 2014 through November 3, 2015, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Foundation shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the September 26, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Foundation made false and misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose, material information to investors. On July 29, 2015, the Company disclosed that it was not making the strides obtaining coverage it claimed to have been making during the Class Period, and that Foundation would receive no Medicare payments in 2015 for its tumor profiling tests due to a delay in receiving a local coverage determination from its regional Medicare Administrative Contractor. As a result of the delay, the Company cut its 2015 financial guidance, which was based on an assumption that Medicare approval was going to be obtained in 2015. Following this news, Foundation's stock price dropped significantly. On November 3, 2015, the Company revealed another revision to the already reduced number of clinical tests it expected to report for 2015. When this news was announced, shares of Foundation fell in value materially, causing investors harm according to the Complaint.

