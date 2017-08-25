PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - August 24, 2017) - The current issue of PCT Magazine, the leading trade magazine in the pest control industry, features an article on Arizona Pest Squad and its owner and founder David Marshall. The article is titled "A New Approach" and covers how Arizona Pest Squad uses lifestyle marketing and a customer first service model to grow its business and change how people perceive pest professionals. Marshall drew on his wealth of marketing and sales experience in Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles to create the unique business model that has driven the success of Arizona Pest Squad.

"I am grateful to PCT Magazine for featuring our pest control company and focusing on how we are trying to grow our business based on a new customer service model," says Marshall. "Our goal is to help our customers deal with their pest issues by providing a unique experience that contributes to elevating the professionalism of this industry."

You can read the full online version of the article at: http://www.pctonline.com/article/a-new-approach

Arizona Pest Squad is a minority owned and operated business headed by CEO David Marshall and his wife Amy Bobbitt. Arizona Pest Squad is a top rated Yelp provider and was also featured in PCT Magazine as a "North America Top 25 Pest Control Companies to Watch in 2014." The Arizona Pest Squad team strives to partner with its commercial and residential customers in taking a proactive approach to protecting their personal safety and their property from desert pests.

