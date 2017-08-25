Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MMC Norilsk Nickel / Miscellaneous - High Priority NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR 1H 2017 25-Aug-2017 / 08:04 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE August 25, 2017 Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", the "Company") NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR 1H 2017 Moscow - PJSC «MMC «Norilsk Nickel», one of the largest refined nickel and palladium producer in the world, reports that on August 24th, 2017 its Board of Directors has considered to call an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders (EGM) on September 29, 2017 and has set the EGM record date (the list of shareholders eligible to vote) on September 5, 2017. The Board of Directors has decided to provide shareholders of ordinary shares PJSC«MMC «Norilsk Nickel» an opportunity to complete an electronic form of voting ballots at the Company's EGM. The Board of Directors has recommended for the EGM approval an interim dividend payment for six months of 2017 in the amount of RUB224.20 (approximately USD3.79 at the USD/RUB exchange rate of the Russian Central Bank as of 24.08.2017) per one ordinary share. The Board of Directors has proposed to set the interim dividend record date (the list of shareholders entitled to the interim dividend) on October 19, 2017. The interim dividend distribution for six months of 2017 will amount to approximately USD600 million. This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014. Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations ABOUT THE COMPANY PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of refined nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. The production units of «NORILSK NICKEL» Group include Polar Division, located at the Norilsk Industrial District on Taimyr Peninsula, and Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia as well as Harjavalta nickel refinery in Finland. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» ADRs trade over the counter in the US and on the London and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: MMC Norilsk Nickel 1 st Krasnogvardeysky av., 15 123100 Moscow Russia Internet: www.nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 WKN: A140M9 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart; Open Market in Frankfurt; London, Nasdaq Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 4558 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 604019 25-Aug-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2017 02:05 ET (06:05 GMT)