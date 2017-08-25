Canadian Zeolite Corp.: Canadian Zeolite Announces U.S. Supplier Agreement with KMI Zeolite Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2017 / Canadian Zeolite Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V: CNZ) (OTCQB: CNZCF) (FSE: ZEON) an international marketer and distributor of zeolite and zeolite products is pleased to announce it has signed a supplier agreement with KMI Zeolite ('KMI') based in Nevada. This agreement enables the Company to purchase and market sized zeolite and zeolite products for its growing US customer base in agriculture, animal feed and various other industries which cannot be serviced logistically from its Bromley Creek deposit in British Columbia, Canada.

KMI Zeolite Inc. is privately owned and has been mining, milling and distributing zeolite in the US and into international markets for several decades. The KMI deposit is one of the largest and highest grade Clinoptilolite deposits in the US. KMI has an extensive product portfolio and continues to innovate and develop new products.

Mr. Ray Paquette, CEO of Canadian Zeolite says, "there are some great synergies between Canadian Zeolite and KMI. Both Companies are focused on product development and offering green-tech solutions for their clients. Logistics plays a significant role in providing zeolite to clients and the agreement with KMI will allow us to expand our reach into the Southern US and beyond. Our collaboration with KMI will help to reduce costs and position Canadian Zeolite for new markets unreachable from our Bromley Creek deposit."

Mr. Conrad Wagenaar, CEO and President at KMI Zeolite Inc. stated, "KMI Zeolite is looking forward to working in cooperation with Canadian Zeolite to supply their growing US customer base. We are excited to work together with their dynamic team to further develop and commercialize the potential of this incredibly unique mineral. Year over year we have increased our production and we look forward to building a long term relationship with Canadian Zeolite."

The company will provide additional operational updates in the coming weeks.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Ray Paquette"

President & CEO

604.684.3301

www.canadianzeolite.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete contemplated work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. Canadian Zeolite does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE: Canadian Zeolite Corp.