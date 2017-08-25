Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Booz Allen Hamilton's Revenue Grew 5%; EPS Surged 17.8%

Research Desk Line-up: Cartesian Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the first quarter fiscal 2018, Booz Allen Hamilton reported revenue of $1.49 billion, up 5% compared to revenue of $1.42 billion. The Company's revenue, excluding billable expenses grew 5.2% to $1.04 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton's revenue fell short of analysts' expectations of $1.53 billion.

During Q1 FY18, Booz Allen Hamilton's operating income advanced 7.9% to $139.5 million, while adjusted operating income increased 6.9% to $139.5 million, both growing primarily due to revenue growth. For Q1 FY18, Booz Allen Hamilton's EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA each grew 7.7% to $155 million on a y-o-y basis. The Company's adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.4% compared to 10.1% for the year ago same period. Driven by a modest decline in billable expense as a percentage of revenue, higher billability, and decreased spending relative to historic seasonal norms.

For Q1 FY18, Booz Allen Hamilton's net income advanced 17.3% to $79.54 million compared to net income of $67.82 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's diluted earnings grew to $0.53 per share from $0.45 per share in the year ago corresponding period. Booz Allen Hamilton's adjusted net income totaled $79.9 million, reflecting an increase of 15.4%, while adjusted diluted earnings came in at $0.53 per share, up from $0.46 per share in Q1 FY17. The improvement in the Company's earnings was attributed to revenue growth as well as a decrease in income tax expense associated with the adoption of a new accounting standard, ASU 2016-09. Booz Allen Hamilton"s earnings surpassed Wall Street's forecasts of $0.47 per share.

Backlog

As of June 30, 2017, Booz Allen Hamilton's total backlog was a record $14.1 billion compared to $12.0 billion as of June 30, 2016; an increase of 17%, reflecting continued growth in unfunded backlog and priced options percent. The Company's book-to-bill ratio was 1.32, the best first quarter result since the Company's initial public offering.

Booz Allen Hamilton's headcount increased by 150 on a q-o-q basis, while it added headcount of 930 on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Matters

Booz Allen Hamilton declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, which is payable on August 31, 2017, to stockholders of record on August 14, 2017.

During Q1 FY18, Booz Allen Hamilton's net cash provided by operating activities was $4.0 million compared to $11.6 million in the prior year's same period; the decline was attributed to a one-time tax payment of $13.6 million that was a condition for the Company's purchase of Aquilent, and an increase in accounts receivable. Free cash flow for the reported quarter was $7.5 million compared to free cash flow generation of $5.5 million in the prior year's same period.

Financial Outlook

Booz Allen Hamilton updated its fiscal year 2018 diluted and adjusted diluted EPS guidance. The change solely reflects the impact of a $6.9 million excess tax benefit attributable to the adoption of ASU 2016-09, the new accounting standard related to share-based compensation.

The Company reaffirmed its revenue guidance. Booz Allen Hamilton is forecasting revenue growth in the 4% to 7% range, diluted EPS in the band of $1.80 - $1.90, and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $1.83 - $1.93. The Company's FY18 earnings estimates are based on estimated average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 149.5 million shares and assume an effective tax rate in the range of 37% to 38%.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, August 24, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $34.00, declining 1.11% from its previous closing price of $34.38. A total volume of 825.24 thousand shares have exchanged hands. Booz Allen Hamilton's stock price surged 11.51% in the previous twelve months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 19.47 and has a dividend yield of 2.00%. The stock currently has a market cap of $5.03 billion.

