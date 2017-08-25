Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: CBS Adjusted EPS Jumped 12%; Exceeded Market Estimates

Research Desk Line-up: Cinedigm Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended June 30, 2017, CBS's total revenue increased 9.4% to $3.26 billion on a y-o-y basis from $2.98 billion in Q2 FY16, with growth across all of the Company's significant revenue streams.

During Q2 FY17, the Company's advertising revenue increased 4% to $1.30 billion on a y-o-y basis, content licensing and distribution revenue increased 12.4% to $1.06 billion y-o-y, and affiliate and subscription fees revenue increased 15.7% to $848 million on a y-o-y basis, driven by a 25% increase in retransmission revenues and fees from CBS Television network affiliated stations, as well as growth from new initiatives, including the Company's digital subscription services. Total revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $3.11 billion.

During Q2 FY17, CBS's operating income increased 2.8% to $669 million from $651 million in the same quarter last year. During Q2 FY17, the Company's operating margin decreased 130 basis points to 20.5% of revenue from 21.8% of revenue in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, CBS's net income decreased 86.3% to $58 million from $423 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's diluted EPS was $0.14 compared to $0.93 in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, CBS's adjusted diluted EPS increased 12% on a y-o-y basis to $1.04, from $0.93 in Q2 FY16, and exceeded analysts' expectations of $0.97.

CBS's Segment Details

Entertainment - During Q2 FY17, the Entertainment segment's revenue increased 11.8% to $2.18 billion from $1.95 billion in Q2 FY16. The increase was due to growth in affiliate and subscription fees. For the reported quarter, the segment's depreciation and amortization (D&A) expenses were $27 million compared to $30 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the segment's operating income decreased 1.4% to $346 million from $351 million in Q2 FY16.

Cable Networks - During Q2 FY17, the Cable Networks segment's revenue increased 6.5% to $571 million from $536 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the segment's D&A expenses were $6 million compared to $5 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 11.5% to $253 million from $227 million in Q2 FY16.

Publishing - During Q2 FY17, the Publishing segment's revenue increased 10.2% to $206 million from $187 million in Q2 FY16. The increase was due to growth in print book sales and digital audio sales. During Q2 FY17, the segment's D&A expenses were $2 million, at par with $2 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 7.7% to $28 million from $26 million in Q2 FY16.

Local Media - During Q2 FY17, the Local Media segment's revenue increased 4% to $412 million from $396 million in Q2 FY16. The increase was due to higher retransmission revenues. During Q2 FY17, the segment's D&A expenses were $12 million compared to $11 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income decreased 2.3% to $127 million from $130 million in Q2 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on June 30, 2017, CBS's cash and cash equivalents decreased 71.6% to $170 million from $598 million in Q4 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's long-term debt was $8.90 billion, at par with $8.90 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, CBS's cash provided by operating activities was $938 million compared to $1.25 billion in Q4 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's free cash flow was $190 million compared to $181 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, CBS repurchased 4.7 million shares for $300 million.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, August 24, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $63.98, dropping 1.14% from its previous closing price of $64.72. A total volume of 2.20 million shares have exchanged hands. CBS Corp.'s stock price rallied 3.86% in the last three months and 22.15% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 0.57%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 17.95 and has a dividend yield of 1.13%. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $28.52 billion.

