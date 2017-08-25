Xiamen, Fujian, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2017) - China Xiniya Fashion Limited (NYSE: XNY) ("Xiniya" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the first half of 2017. The unaudited consolidated financial statements and other financial information included in this press release have been prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

The Company publishes its consolidated financial statements in Renminbi ("RMB").

First Half 2017 Highlights

Revenue during the first half of 2017 was RMB120.3 million, as compared to revenue of RMB15.1 million in the first half of 2016.

Total loss during the first half of 2017 was RMB51.5 million, as compared to total loss of RMB129.2 million in the first half of 2016.

Loss per ADS was $0.53 in the first half of 2017 as compared to loss per ADS of $1.37 in the first half of 2016.

First Half 2017 Results

Revenue for the first half of 2017 was RMB120.3 million, an increase from RMB15.1 million during the first half of 2016. During the first half of 2017, the Company achieved a revenue of RMB120.3 million, as compared to a net revenue of RMB15.1 million during the first half of 2016 which comprised of a revenue of RMB139.6 million less repurchased inventory of RMB124.5 million. The repurchased inventory of RMB124.5 million was a reduction in revenue.

Excluding the inventory buyback in the first half of 2016, the Company delivered approximately 1,232,000 units to it's customers during the first half of 2017, compared with 1,320,000 units during the first half of 2016.

The Company's network of authorized retailers had a net reduction of 20 authorized retail outlets in the first half of 2017, consisting of 41 new authorized retail outlets opened and 61 authorized retail outlets closed. The total number of authorized retail outlets was 427 as of June 30, 2017. The table below sets forth the number of retail outlets by outlet type:

Outlet Type:

As of December 31, 2016 As of June 30, 2017 Company operates flagship store 1 1 Distributors operate stores 28 26 Distributors operate flagship store 1 1 Distributor operates retail website 1 1 Authorized retailers operating outlets 416 398 Total 447 427

The cost of sales increased from RMB100.7 million in the first half of 2016 to RMB138.1 million in the first half of 2017. The increase in cost of sales was primarily attributed to the write down of inventory to net realizable value of RMB22.2 million during the first half of 2017. During the first half of 2017, the cost of sales comprised of RMB115.9 million cost of sales and the inventory write down of RMB22.2 million. During the first half of 2016, the cost of sales comprised of RMB141.4 million cost of sales less the net realizable value of repurchased inventory of RMB40.7 million. The net realizable value of repurchased inventory of RMB40.7 million was a reduction in cost of sales.

Gross loss was RMB17.8 million in the first half of 2017 as compared to gross loss of RMB85.6 million in the first half of 2016. The gross loss in the first half of 2016 was higher, this was due to inventory buyback in the first half of 2016.

Interest and other income was RMB0.5 million in the first half of 2017 as compared to RMB2.2 million in the first half of 2016. The decrease was mainly due to no time deposit placed with banks during the first half of 2017.

Selling and distribution expenses were RMB24.7 million in the first half of 2017, a decrease from RMB36.0 million during the first half of 2016. The decrease was primarily attributed to the reduction of advertising and shop rack expenses.

Administrative expenses were RMB9.5 million in the first half of 2017, a decrease from RMB10.3 million during the first half of 2016. The decrease was primarily due to reduction of headcount, office and other miscellaneous expenses during the first half of 2017.

Total loss for the period was RMB51.5 million in the first half of 2017, as compared with total loss of RMB129.2 million during the first half of 2016.

Loss per ADS was $0.53 in the first half of 2017, compared to loss per ADS of $1.37 the first half of 2016.

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB52.7 million.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Exchange Rate Information

The United States dollar ($) amounts disclosed in this press release are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. Translations of amounts from RMB into United States dollars for the convenience of the reader were calculated at the certified exchange rate of $1.00 = RMB6.7793 on June 30, 2017 as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into $ at that rate on June 30, 2017, or at any other date. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB amounts.

About China Xiniya Fashion Limited

Xiniya is a leading provider of men's business casual apparel in China. The Company designs men's business casual and business formal apparel and accessories, which are marketed under the Xiniya brand, and sells through its distributors and retail network. Its products are sold to consumers at authorized retail outlets owned and managed by third parties located in 20 provinces, four autonomous regions, and four municipalities in China. This retail network focuses on second and lower-tier cities, where increasing affluence has led to an improvement in living standards and where most international men's apparel brands do not have a significant presence. The Company's target consumers are male working professionals in China between the ages of 25 and 45 who seek fashionable clothing to suit their working and lifestyle needs. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.xiniya.com.

For additional information, please contact:

China Xiniya Fashion Limited

Mr. Chee Jiong Ng

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: +86 1365 5939 932

Email: ngcheejiong@xiniya.com

CHINA XINIYA FASHION LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30

(Expressed in thousands, except per share and per ADS amounts)



2016RMB 2017 2017

(Re-presented) RMB USD

(Note 1)



Continuing operation:





Revenue - - - Cost of sales - - - Gross loss - - -







Interest and other income 517 - - Selling and distribution expenses - - - Administrative expenses (2,499) (3,886) (573) Loss before taxation (1,982) (3,886) (573) Income tax expense - - - Loss from continuing operation (1,982) (3,886) (573) Discontinued operation:





Loss from discontinued operation (127,247) (47,587) (7,020) Total loss for the period (129,229) (51,473) (7,593) Other comprehensive income for the period:





Exchange differences on translation of financial statements of entities outside the mainland of the People's Republic of China 562 450 66 Total comprehensive loss for the period (128,667) (51,023) (7,527)





Loss per share - basic and diluted (in RMB) (0.57) (0.23)

Loss per ADS - basic and diluted (in USD) (1.37) (0.53)









Weighted average shares outstanding in the period ('000) 227,717 227,717

Weighted average ADS outstanding in the period ('000) 14,232 14,232









One ADS represents 16 ordinary shares.







CHINA XINIYA FASHION LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in thousands)



As of

December 31, As of

June 30, As of

June 30,

2016 2017 2017

RMB RMB USD



Unaudited Unaudited

(Note 1) (Note 1) (Note 1) Assets





Non-current assets





Property, plant and equipment - - - Intangible assets - - - Total non-current assets - - -







Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents - - - Trade receivables - - - Prepayments to suppliers - - - Inventories - - - Other receivables and prepayments - - - Total current assets - - - Total non-current and current assets - - - Assets of disposal group classified as held for sale 545,707 514,643 75,914 Total assets 545,707 514,643 75,914







Equity and liabilities





Equity





Share capital 77 77 11 Additional paid-in capital 519,077 519,077 76,568 Statutory reserve 122,615 122,615 18,087 Currency translation reserve (16,986) (17,436) (2,572) Accumulated losses (236,824) (288,297) (42,526) Total equity 387,959 336,036 49,568







Current liabilities





Trade payables - - - Deposits received from distributors - - - Other payables and accruals 518 229 34 Current income tax payable - - - Total current liabilities 518 229 34 Liabilities of disposal group classified as held for sale 157,230 178,378 26,312 Total liabilities 157,748 178,607 26,346 Total equity and liabilities 545,707 514,643 75,914

CHINA XINIYA FASHION LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30

(Expressed in thousands)



2016 2017 2017

RMB RMB USD Cash flows from operating activities:





Loss before taxation





Continue operation (1,982) (3,886) (573) Discontinued operation (127,247) (47,587) (7,020) Loss for the period (129,229) (51,473) (7,593) Adjustments for:





Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 796 - - Amortization of intangible assets 2,393 - - Intangible assets written off 2,724 1,932 285 Interest income (2,198) (102) (15) Foreign exchange losses 453 427 63 Operating loss before working capital changes (125,061) (49,216) (7,260) Decrease in trade receivables 186,585 23,680 3,493 Decrease/(increase) in prepayments to suppliers 3,330 (350) (52) (Increase)/decrease in inventories (92,321) 28,596 4,218 Increase in other receivables and prepayments (66,618) (5,297) (781) Increase/(decrease) in trade payables 5,730 (8,418) (1,242) Increase/(decrease) in deposits received from distributors 19,290 (720) (106) (Decrease)/increase in provision for estimated sales return (2,540) 31,834 4,696 Decrease in other payables and accruals (1,119) (1,837) (271) Decrease in provision for liability (84,300) - - Cash (used in)/generated by operating activities (157,024) 18,272 2,695 Income tax paid - - - Net cash (used in)/generated by operating activities (157,024) 18,272 2,695 Cash flows from investing activities:





Interest received 16,677 102 15 Net cash generated by investing activities 16,677 102 15







Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (140,347) 18,374 2,710 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 203,371 35,168 5,188 Exchange gains/(losses) on cash and cash equivalents 109 (877) (129) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 63,133 52,665 7,769

CHINA XINIYA FASHION LIMITED

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1．Group held-for-sale

On July 18, 2016, the Company announced that the Company's controlling shareholder, Qiming Investment Limited, a British Virgin Islands company (the "Seller") controlled by the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Qiming Xu, entered into an agreement to sell a controlling interest in the Company (the "Agreement") to Perfect Lead International Limited and Honest Plus Investments Limited, both British Virgin Islands companies (collectively the "Purchasers").

As of the date of the Agreement, the Seller beneficially owns 134,359,960 ordinary shares of the Company, accounting for approximately 59% of the total outstanding shares of the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Seller will sell 114,996,929 ordinary shares of the Company (the "Seller Shares"), or 50.5% of the total outstanding shares of the Company, to the Purchasers, for an aggregate purchase price of RMB86,426,661 (US$12,937,155), or RMB0.75 per ordinary share (or US$1.80 per ADS), which is approximately 172.57% of the volume weighted average closing price of the shares for the fifteen (15) trading days prior to and including July 15, 2016.

The closing of the above-mentioned share transfer requires, among other conditions, the following to occur first: (1) the Company's board of directors and shareholders must approve the sale of Xiniya Holdings Limited, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary in Hong Kong, to Mr. Qiming Xu or his designees at a price to be determined by an independent third party valuer (the "Xiniya Transaction"); and (2) the Company must take such corporate actions as are necessary to approve the acquisition of True Silver Limited ("True Silver"), a British Virgin Islands company, which will utilize a variable interest entity (VIE) structure to operate and consolidate 70% of the financial results of Hubei Chutian Lending Company, Ltd. ("Chutian"), a PRC company engaged in the lending of small loans to customers in China, at a price to be determined by an independent third party valuer (the "Chutian Transaction"). True Silver is wholly-owned by Honest Plus Investments Limited and indirectly controlled by Wei Qizhi who is the controlling shareholder of each of the Purchasers and the founder of Chutian. As a result of the Xiniya Transaction and the Chutian Transaction, the Company's core business will be changed from men's fashion to lending, which will be expanded to broader financial services in the future. In addition, the Purchasers' designees will be appointed as directors of the board, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company to be effective immediately after the closing.

The Seller and Purchasers also simultaneously entered into a voting agreement and irrevocable proxy, pursuant to which the Seller appoints the Purchasers as proxies authorized to vote all of the Seller Shares at any meeting of the shareholders of the Company and in connection with any corporate action by the shareholders of the Company related to the Xiniya Transaction and the Chutian Transaction. The closing of the purchase and sale of the Seller Shares will occur no more than ten (10) business days after all conditions precedent to the closing have been satisfied or waived.

The assets and liabilities attributable to Xiniya Holding Limited and its subsidiaries, which are expected to be sold within next twelve months from December 31, 2016, have been classified as a disposal group held for sale and are presented separately in the balance sheet. The proceeds of disposal are expected to exceed the net carrying amount of the relevant assets and liabilities and, accordingly, no impairment loss has been recognized on the classification of these assets classified as held for sale.

CHINA XINIYA FASHION LIMITED

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1．Group held-for-sale - continued



(a) The results of the discontinued operation and the re-presentation of the disposal group are as follows:



Six months

ended

June 30, 2016 Six months

ended

June 30,2017 Six months

ended

June 30,2017

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000







Revenue 15,093 120,263 17,740 Cost of sales (100,725) (138,062) (20,365) Gross loss (85,632) (17,799) (2,625) Interest and other income 2,198 529 78 Selling and distribution expenses (36,033) (24,719) (3,646) Administrative expenses (7,780) (5,598) (826) Loss before tax from discontinued operation (127,247) (47,587) (7,019) Income tax expense - - - Net loss after taxation from discontinued operation (127,247) (47,587) (7,019)

(b) The impact of the discontinued operation on the cash flows of the Group is as follows:



Six months

ended

June 30, 2016 Six months

ended

June 30,2017 Six months

ended

June 30,2017

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000







Operating cash (outflows)/inflows (157,024) 18,272 2,695 Investing cash inflows 16,677 102 15 Total cash (outflows)/inflows (140,347) 18,374 2,710

CHINA XINIYA FASHION LIMITED

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1．Group held-for-sale - continued

As a result of foregoing, the assets and liabilities related to Xiniya Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries have been presented as held for sale:

(c) Assets of disposal group classified as held for sale



As of December 31, 2016 As of June 30, 2017 As of June 30, 2017

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Property, plant and equipment 2,172 2,172 320 Intangible assets 36,934 35,002 5,163 Cash and cash equivalents 35,168 52,665 7,769 Trade receivables 281,634 257,954 38,050 Prepayments to suppliers 25,300 25,650 3,784 Inventories 62,905 34,309 5,061 Other receivables and prepayments 101,594 106,891 15,767 Total 545,707 514,643 75,914



(d) Liabilities of disposal group classified as held for sale



As of December 31, 2016 As of June 30, 2017 As of June 30, 2017



RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000











Trade payables 16,812 10,980 1,620

Deposits received from distributors 46,380 45,660 6,735

Provision for estimated sales return 79,039 110,873 16,354

Other payables and accruals 12,586 8,452 1,247

Current income tax payable 2,413 2,413 356

Total 157,230 178,378 26,312

Net assets directly associated with disposal group classified as held-for-sale 388,477 336,265 49,602



(e) Due to discontinued operation, certain re-presentation has been made to the June 30, 2016 consolidated statement of comprehensive loss to enhance comparability with current period's presentation. The items re-presented were as follows: