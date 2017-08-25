Den 25 augusti 2017 noterade Nasdaq Stockholm en väsentlig kursuppgång i Hufvudstaden AB:s C-aktier. Enligt gällande regelverk kan börsen fatta beslut om att observationsnotera en emittents på Nasdaq Stockholm finansiella instrument om någon omständighet föreligger som föranleder en väsentlig osäkerhet avseende emittenten eller priset på det noterade värdepappret.



Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att C-aktierna i Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (HUFV C, ISIN-kod SE0000170383, orderboks-ID 000821) ska observationsnoteras.



On August 25, 2017, Nasdaq Stockholm noted a material increase in the share price of Hufvudstaden AB's class C shares. According to the current rules, the exchange may decide to give an issuer's financial instruments observation status if circumstances exist that result in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of the financial instruments.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the class C shares in Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (HUFV C, ISIN code SE0000170383, order book ID 000821) shall be given observation status.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Nils Fredrik Dehlin eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nils Fredrik Dehlin or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.