IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/25/17 -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, and Free Spirit Organics Native American Corporation (FSO NAC) are pleased to announce significant comprehensive educational, economic, and property development plans are underway for its 250-acre CBIS/FSO NAC MBS industrial hemp project. To date, there have been approximately 25-30 part-time workers from the community hired so far, and it is expected that another 50-75 people will be hired before the harvest is completed. The harvesting process is very labor intensive and very seasonal until the staggering process has been completed for year-round harvesting. At that point, the Company expects the number of full-time permanent staff required from the community to increase substantially to service the full 250 acres for this project and any required expansions.

Phase I is well underway on San Joaquin Sovereign Tribal Free Land MBS, California, as part of the initial 250-acre Native American economic development initiative between FSO NAC, CBIS, and its University partners. With the Universities at the helm, FSO NAC, CBIS, and its University land partners are poised to become among the country's leading Cannabinoid producers. The flagship educational partner, Raymond C. Dabney University (RCDU) leads a consortium of Universities that provide educational packages for the community in Law, Business, Healthcare, and 37 other trade industries, as well as entrepreneurial job creation programs.

The main function of the University Partnerships is the responsibility and complete oversight of the Native American economic development initiative. A primary goal of RCDU, a school of Law, Business, and Healthcare, is to provide financially challenged communities an affordable opportunity to acquire a quality education beginning with a structured and regulated program in Law. As an intricate part of each land package deal with CBIS/FSO NAC, RCDU expects to provide full scholarships and additionally subsidized education packages to members of the Native American community and any other challenged individuals with the desire to grow with the initiative.

A Robust University Education and Job Creation Infrastructure:

For the remainder of 2017, the San Joaquin Sovereign Tribal Free Land MBS in California, Cannabis Science and FSO NAC will implement an economic development plan that is expected to include the Company and the Universities in vertically-integrated operations to provide jobs throughout the community in education, healthcare training, construction, and general services for the completion of the University industrial hemp commercial research program scheduled for the 2017, CBIS/FSO NAC MBS001 harvest.

The initial laboratory research is quite extensive as early plants are harvested and ready for preliminary dry and wet extraction, and two-phase testing. These targets include a pharmaceutical development program for medicines targeting critical ailments, wholesale distribution to physicians and licensed wholesale manufacturers coupled with extraction research and development for green energy/fuel, construction materials, clothing fabric, paper manufacturing, food products, vehicle production parts, and biomass soil -- the industries are many. The Cannabis Science economic development plan, in cooperation with FSO NAC, will also include:

(1) Academic and vocational training covering each applied industry;

(2) Development of healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals and health centers;

(3) Pharmaceutical development;

(4) Creation of a sustainable, food security system that is based on sound agricultural practices that produce sufficient food for consumption and that are designed to reduce poverty and allow for real farm-to-table programs;

(5) Development of water management systems;

(6) Development of waste management systems that reduce the prevalence of critical risk factors for infectious diseases;

(7) Investment in communications infrastructure, to include satellite, internet, mechanical device development, and cellphone infrastructure;

(8) Support for policy, regulatory, and jurisdictional environments, as they pertain to public healthcare, agriculture, education;

(9) Job creation and most important; on the job training oriented for success.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cannabis Science, Inc.

Dr. Allen Herman

Chief Medical Officer (CMO)

allen.herman@cannabisscience.com

Tel: 1-888-263-0832



Cannabis Science, Inc.

Mr. Raymond C. Dabney

President & CEO, Co-Founder

raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com

Tel: 1-888-263-0832



