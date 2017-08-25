CBRN Defense Market by Type, Equipment & End User - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "CBRN Defense Market by Type, Equipment (Protective Wearables, Respiratory Systems, Detection & Monitoring Systems, Decontamination Systems, Simulators, Information Management Software), End User (Defense, Civil, Commercial) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The CBRN defense market was USD 14.68 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 19.15 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.65% from 2017 to 2022. Various factors, such as growing regional conflicts among nations have led to stockpiling of various Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) by various countries, and threats from terrorist groups and hostile neighboring countries are expected to drive the CBRN defense market.

Among types, the chemical segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the CBRN defense market in 2017 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The main users of chemical defense equipment include first responders in the police, fire safety department, and Hazmat safety officers in the commercial and civil sectors. Military users include CBRN response teams in armed forces.

Among equipment, the protective wearables segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the CBRN defense market in 2017 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Protective wearables are equipment designed for the protection of first responders from CBRN material exposure, such as firefighters and counter terrorism teams. This equipment includes protective clothing, protective gloves, protective footwear, and protective masks & hoods. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the mandatory requirement of protective wearables for field CBRN officers and Hazmat professionals across the world.

Among end users, the defense segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased requirement of efficient tools and equipment for homeland security personnel that use CBRN defense equipment, including first responders in the police, fire safety department, and Hazmat safety officers.

North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Countries in this region include the US and Canada. Substantial investments by the US in defense and advancements in military capabilities of the US and Canada are some of the factors driving the CBRN defense market in North America.

Companies Mentioned



Airboss Defense Inc.

Argon Electronics (Uk) Ltd.

Avon Protection Systems Inc.

Blcher Gmbh

Bruker Corporation

Chemring Group Plc

Cristanini Spa

Environics Oy

Flir Systems, Inc.

Krcher Futuretech Gmbh

MSA Safety, Inc.

Smiths Group Plc

Thales Group

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Cbrne Defense Market, By Type



8 Cbrne Defense Market, By Equipment



9 Cbrne Defense Market, By End User



10 Regional Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



