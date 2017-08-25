Global Biodiesel Market to 2025 - Major Players are FutureFuel, Manuelita, Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge, Cargill and Neste Oyj

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Biodiesel Market Analysis By Feedstock [Vegetable Oils (Canola Oil, Soybean Oil, Palm Oil, Corn Oil), Animal Fats (Poultry, Tallow, White Grease)], By Application (Fuel, Power Generation), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global biodiesel market is expected to reach USD 54.8 billion by 2025

The market is expected to witness growth at 7.3% CAGR owing to Increasing demand for biodiesel as automobile fuel owing to their environment friendly characteristic to mitigate greenhouse gas emission is expected to propel industry growth.

The industry is characterized by the presence of several players, with the majority of them are established in the Europe and North America. The industry is undersupplied in the majority of the regions owing to the insufficient production capacities as compared to the demand. The industry players are adopting integration strategies in order to reduce their dependency on the raw material suppliers and strengthen their position in the global market.

Positive government outlook to support biofuel sector in emerging markets including India, Argentina and Colombia coupled with the introduction of biofuel mandates across the globe is expected propel growth. High demand for the major raw materials such as soybean, palm and corn are expected to hamper feedstock availability, thus impacting the growth. However, increasing investments in R&D to use innovative feedstock raw materials including algae, animal fat and UCO is likely to drive growth.

Europe dominated the biodiesel industry in 2016, accounting for 40.7% of the global production owing to early product adoption, high investments in R&D and positive

The demand for biodiesel is primarily driven by automotive application segment replace fossil fuel, and the same is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2025. Selection of raw material varies dramatically from region to region based on the raw material availability and cost associated with this feedstock

Soybean was the major feedstock for the product in the North America accounting over 45% of the overall product, wherein rapeseed dominated the European biodiesel market with a share of over 50%

accounting over 45% of the overall product, wherein rapeseed dominated the European biodiesel market with a share of over 50% Central & South America and Asia Pacific are expected to emerge as major exporters for the product owing to the lower production cost and abundant raw material availability in these regions

and are expected to emerge as major exporters for the product owing to the lower production cost and abundant raw material availability in these regions Demand-supply gap in the industry is expected to open new avenues for the industry players in terms of new plant setups and capacity expansions. Capital investment and technology know-how are expected to be the key barriers for the new industry players in order to compete with the existing manufacturers

The major players in the industry include FutureFuel Corporation, Manuelita S.A., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Bunge Limited, Cargill, Inc., and Neste Oyj

