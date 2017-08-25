Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) Market 2014-2017 & 2025 - Key Players are BASF, Wilmar International Ltd, Stepan Company, Sternchemie Lipid Technology, Jarrow formulas, Lonza, KLK Oleo

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) Market Analysis By Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary & Health Supplements), By Region, Competitive Strategies, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global medium chain triglycerides market is expected to reach USD 2.46 billion by 2025

The increasing cases of obesity and growing demand of MCT products in the cosmetics industry are projected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

The global industry is expected to witness a growth owing to its use as an excipient, which acts as a carrier or suspension medium for oil soluble antibiotics and drugs. Its applications as an antibacterial, antiviral or antifungal medicine and its ability to decrease cardiovascular disease and mortality risk are expected to drive the MCT market.

Dietary and health supplements segment accounted for 59% of total demand in 2016 and is anticipated to gain share over the forecast period. The growing popularity of MCT oil among health-conscious population owing to its properties like improving metabolism, fat burning and providing energy is expected to steer the global market.

The global medium chain triglycerides demand was 271 kilo tons in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% to reach a total volume exceeding 430.0 kilo tons by 2025

The personal care segment accounted for over 8% of the total demand in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2016 to 2025

The pharmaceuticals segment in the U.S. was valued over USD 94.2 million in 2016 and is accounted for over 27% of the total revenue in the country

in 2016 and is accounted for over 27% of the total revenue in the country North America emerged as the largest consumer and is estimated to raise the demand for MCT to over 155 Kilo tons by 2025

emerged as the largest consumer and is estimated to raise the demand for MCT to over 155 Kilo tons by 2025 Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market and is projected to account for over 20% of the total revenue by 2025

is the fastest growing market and is projected to account for over 20% of the total revenue by 2025 Europe is anticipated to occupy a volume share of over 15% by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.4% over the next eight years

is anticipated to occupy a volume share of over 15% by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.4% over the next eight years The Brazil medium chain triglycerides market generated revenue worth of USD 127 million in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2025

medium chain triglycerides market generated revenue worth of in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2025 Owing to the growing demand for specific and multifunctional products the industry players have been forced to focus towards consumer specific product positioning strategies for higher penetration in the local markets

Key industry participants include BASF, Wilmar International Ltd, Stepan Company, Sternchemie Lipid Technology, Jarrow formulas, Lonza, KLK Oleo, etc.

