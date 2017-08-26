Prophecy Development Corp.: Prophecy Retracts Technical Disclosure

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2017 / Prophecy Development Corp. ("Prophecy" or the "Company") (TSX: PCY, OTC PINK: PRPCF, FSE: 1P2N) As a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, Prophecy is issuing the following news release to retract certain disclosures previously made regarding its Gibellini, Pulacayo and Titan properties.

Gibellini Property

The Company retracts all disclosure relating to resources, mining, processing, and economic assessment contained in its June 22, 2017 Gibellini presentation, on the "resource" page and "Gibellini project" pages of its website, in Annual Information Forms ("AIFs"), in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&As") and in news releases concerning the Gibellini project, and for similar reasons, the Louie Hill project. The Company notes that:

Disclosures were of "historical estimates" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), but without compliance with Section 2.4 of NI 43-101. These historical estimates did not include any more recent data or estimates, and a qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has not done sufficient work to classify these historical estimates as current mineral resources.

Dsclosures of economic assessments and decisions concerning mining and related activities were supported only by a historical resource estimate. The Gibellini Project does not have a current mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate compliant with NI 43-101, and as such there can be no reliable economic assessments or forecasts made of the Gibellini Project at this time under NI 43-101. Any previous disclosures of economic assessments and resulting disclosures should not be relied upon.

The Company advises that these disclosures are not suitable for public disclosure because they are not supported by a technical report compliant with NI 43-101, and the resource estimates and economic assessment should not be relied upon until they have been verified and supported by a NI 43-101 compliant technical report. Prophecy will remove the statements from those forms of disclosure where possible.

Pulacayo Property

The Company retracts disclosures relating to resources, mining, processing, and economic assessment contained in its AIF dated March 29, 2017, the Company presentation, the "resource" page and "Pulacayo project" pages of its website, in Annual Information Forms ("AIFs"), in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MDAs") and in news releases concerning the Pulacayo project The Company notes that:

Disclosures of material scientific and technical information were supported by historical estimates only and not a NI 43-101 compliant technical report. Further, the disclosed economic analyses were supported by historical estimates only and not a NI 43-101 compliant technical report, and as such there can be no reliable economic assessments or forecasts made of the Pulacayo Project at this time under NI 43-101. Any previous disclosures of economic assessments and resulting disclosures should not be relied upon.

Separate disclosures were made of resource estimates for the Pulacayo Project and Paca Project. However, for deposits meeting the definition of "property" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects Companion Policy ("NI 43-101CP") 1.1(6) the resource estimates must be reported in one technical report.

The Company advises that these disclosures are not suited for public because they are not supported by a technical report compliant with NI 43-101, and the resource estimates and economic assessment should not be relied upon until they have been verified and supported by a NI 43-101 compliant technical report. Prophecy will remove the statements from those forms of disclosure where possible.

Titan Property

The Company retracts all disclosures relating to the Titan Project. These disclosures are not supported by a NI 43-101 compliant technical report. The Company advises that these disclosures are not suited for public disclosure because and the technical report filed in December 2010 does not comply with the requirements of NI 43-101. Any mineral resource estimates regarding the Titan Project are not supported by a compliant NI 43-101 technical report and should not be relied upon until they can be supported by a compliant NI 43-101 technical report. Prophecy will remove the statements from those forms of disclosure where possible.

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this news release was reviewed and approved by Christopher M. Kravits, CPG, LPG, who is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mr. Kravits is a consultant to the Company and is not independent of the Company in that most of his income is derived from the Company. Mr. Kravits serves as its Qualified Person and General Mining Manager.

About Prophecy

Prophecy Development Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange that is engaged in developing mining and energy projects in Mongolia, Bolivia and Canada. Further information on Prophecy can be found at www.prophecydev.com.

