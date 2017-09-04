EQS-Ad-hoc: DEA Finance SA / Key word(s): Change of Personnel DEA Finance SA: Change of CEO - DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG, Hamburg, Germany 04-Sep-2017 / 16:01 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by EQS Group AG. Today, DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG, Hamburg, Germany, announced that Thomas Rappuhn, CEO and chairman of the Management Board of DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG, will step down from his position by 1st February 2018. Maria Moraeus Hanssen, who will join DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG from ENGIE E&P International SA, will succeed Mr. Rappuhn. She will take up the role of CEO and Chairman of the Management Board no later than 1st February 2018. contact: Phillip Neil Toyer Director (_Administrateur_) DEA Finance S.A. 04-Sep-2017 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/international Language: English Company: DEA Finance SA 1-3, boulevard de la foire 1528 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Phone: 040/6375-0 Fax: 040/6375-3162 E-mail: info@dea-group.com Internet: www.dea-group.com ISIN: XS1498935391 WKN: A187A8 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart; Open Market in Frankfurt; Luxemburg End of Announcement EQS News Service 604089 04-Sep-2017 CET/CEST

