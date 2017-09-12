EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Nordea Bank AB (publ) / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Nordea Bank AB (publ): Nordea's nomination committee appointed 12-Sep-2017 / 15:04 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR *Nordea's nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting 2018 appointed* Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2017 decided to establish a nomination committee with the task of presenting to the Annual General Meeting 2018 proposals concerning election of members of the board of directors, chairman of the board of directors and auditors, as well as fees to the board members and auditors. The four largest shareholders in terms of votes who wish to participate in the nomination committee are entitled to appoint one member each. In addition, the chairman of the board of directors participates in the nomination committee. The members of the nomination committee are: Torbjörn Magnusson, Managing Director of If, appointed by Sampo Abp Mogens Hugo, Chairman of Nordea-fonden Katarina Thorslund, Deputy CEO and Head of Customer Relations at Alecta Anders Oscarsson, Head of Equity at AMF and AMF Funds Björn Wahlroos, Chairman of the Board of Directors Torbjörn Magnusson has been appointed chairman of the nomination committee. The Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 15 March 2018. Shareholders who wish to submit a proposal to the nomination committee must do this in writing no later than 31 December 2017 to Nordea's website www.nordea.com [1] or the following address: Nordea Bank AB (publ) The Nomination Committee c/o Group Legal, H 50 SE-105 71 Stockholm *For further information:* Torbjörn Magnusson, +46 8 792 81 12 End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Nordea Bank AB (publ) Smålandsgatan 17 105 71 Stockholm Sweden ISIN: CH0284415681 Valor: A1Z2TU Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 608897 12-Sep-2017 CET/CEST 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3e017b83219637ddf307566d23a530ec&application_id=608897&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

