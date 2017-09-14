EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Gutburg Immobilien S.A. / Key word(s): Interim Report Gutburg Immobilien S.A.: GUTBURG IMMOBILIEN S.A. ANNOUNCES INTERIM RESULTS H1 2017 14-Sep-2017 / 17:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS *GUTBURG IMMOBILIEN S.A. ANNOUNCES INTERIM RESULTS H1 2017* - *Revenue increased to EUR 19.2 million, up 1.3% YOY* - *Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 10 million, up 5% YOY* - *FFO I increased to EUR 5.4 million, up 11.8% compared to H1 2016* - *Equity rose to EUR 159.7 million, up 3.0% YTD; Adjusted Equity increased to EUR 206.7 million with an adjusted equity ratio of 50.6%, up from 1.9% at year-end 2016* *Luxembourg, September 14, 2017* - Gutburg Immobilien S.A. (the 'Company', 'Gutburg') announces the interim results for the first half of 2017. The figures reflect the improving performance of the portfolio as stable demand for residential property in East German metropolitan areas has a positive impact on the business development of Gutburg. The full H1 2017 interim report is available on the Company's website: http://gutburg.com/ [1] *About the Company:* Gutburg Immobilien S.A. incorporates a real estate portfolio of around 8,500 residential units in East German metropolitan areas. Gutburg Immobilien S.A. corporate bond issue 2013-2018 are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the securities number 21,181,638, ticker GUT13, ISIN CH0211816381. *Contact: * Gutburg Immobilien S.A. 681, Rue de Neudorf L-2220 Luxemburg E: info@gutburg.com www.gutburg.com [2] End of ad hoc announcement 609821 14-Sep-2017 CET/CEST 1: http://public-ir-cockpit.equitystory.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a897fa9f914c4a2ec2634ea2dd436a71&application_id=398627&site_id=news_data&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=61d45f592b523fec80e1378656b97030&application_id=609821&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

