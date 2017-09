DGAP-Ad-hoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Bond CPI Property Group achieves investment grade rating of Baa3 from Moody's and announces EUR1.25 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme 18-Sep-2017 / 13:17 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Luxembourg, 18 September 2017 *CPI Property Group achieves investment grade rating of Baa3 from Moody's and announces EUR1.25 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme* CPI Property Group announces that Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a first-time Baa3 long-term issuer rating to CPI Property Group. CPI Property Group also announces the EUR1.25 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme (the "*Programme*"). Moody's assigned a (P)Baa3 rating to the Programme and a Baa3 rating to the planned senior unsecured benchmark notes that will be issued under the Programme. The outlook on the ratings is stable. CPI Property Group also announces that it has mandated Deutsche Bank, SG CIB and UniCredit to act as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, and UBS Investment Bank as Joint Bookrunner to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Continental Europe and the U.K. commencing on 20 September 2017. A EUR-denominated benchmark size Reg S only Eurobond offering, under the Programme, with an intermediate maturity will follow, subject to market conditions. For further information please contact: Jan Burian Spokesman and Director of Communications Phone: +352 264 767-1 Email: j.burian@cpipg.com Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: 'The achievement of the investment grade rating for CPI Property Group is a historical milestone for the company. It reflects the leading position of CPI Property Group among real estate companies in the CEE region and Berlin, diversification of its high quality portfolio in attractive locations and overall credibility. Last but not least obtaining the investment grade rating is attributable to the diligent work of our experienced management team backed by strong shareholder support. The investment grade rating provides CPI Property Group with access to international capital markets and further strengthens its position on local markets', commented Martin Nemecek, CEO & Managing Director of CPI Property Group. 'CPI Property Group's Baa3 rating reflects its dominant position as the leading real estate player in the Czech Republic, and its solid well diversified portfolio located in strong macroeconomic environments with favourable property market fundamentals', says Ramzi Kattan, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst and lead analyst for CPI Property Group. For further information please contact: Kirchhoff Consult AG Andrew Stammler Borselstraße 20 20765 Hamburg T +49 40 60 91 86 34 F +49 40 60 91 86 60 E andrew.stammler@kirchhoff.de 18-Sep-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: +352 264 767 1 Fax: +352 264 767 67 E-mail: contact@cpipg.com Internet: www.cpipg.com ISIN: LU0251710041 WKN: A0JL4D Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart End of Announcement DGAP News Service 610525 18-Sep-2017 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2017 07:17 ET (11:17 GMT)