EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Interim Report/Half Year Results Leclanché SA: Interim condensed consolidated financial statements 2017 13-Oct-2017 / 19:06 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Leclanché Group Interim condensed consolidated financial statements 2017 End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Leclanché SA Av. des Sports 42 1400 Yverdon-les-Bains Switzerland Phone: +41 (24) 424 65-00 Fax: +41 (24) 424 65-20 E-mail: investors@leclanche.com Internet: www.leclanche.com ISIN: CH0110303119, CH0016271550 Valor: A1CUUB, 812950 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 618973 13-Oct-2017 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2017 13:06 ET (17:06 GMT)