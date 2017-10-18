DGAP-Ad-hoc: GN Store Nord A/S / Key word(s): Legal Matter GN Store Nord A/S: Jury rules in favor of Plantronics in GN Audio's lawsuit against Plantronics 18-Oct-2017 / 19:26 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Announcement NO. 51 October 18, 2017* *Jury rules in favor of Plantronics in GN Audio's lawsuit against Plantronics* Today, a jury in the Federal District Court in Wilmington, Delaware, has ruled in favor of Plantronics in the lawsuit brought by GN Audio against Plantronics. In 2012, GN Audio filed a lawsuit against Plantronics for unlawful monopolization of the distributors market in the US. The jury has not found that Plantronics' behavior in the market place was unlawful. GN Audio will, upon receipt of the written reasons for the judgment, decide whether or not it will appeal the decision. This announcement does not change the financial guidance for 2017. For further information, please contact: *Investors and analysts* Peter Justesen VP - Investor Relations & Treasury Tel: +45 45 75 87 16 *Press and the media* Steen Frentz Laursen VP - Group Communication Tel: +45 45 75 07 21 *About GN Group* GN Group is a global leader in intelligent audio solutions that let you hear more, do more and be more than you ever thought possible. We transform lives through the power of sound: Smart Hearing aids that enhance the lives of people with hearing loss; integrated headset and communications solutions that assist professionals in all types of businesses to be more productive; wireless headsets and earbuds designed to support any lifestyle - from sports enthusiasts to commuters and office workers. With world leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology and miniaturization, GN's innovative and intelligent audio solutions are marketed by the brands Jabra, ReSound, Beltone and Interton in 100 countries across the world. Founded in 1869, the GN Group today has more than 5,000 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn [1], Facebook [2] and Twitter [3]. 18-Oct-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: GN Store Nord A/S Lautrupbjerg 7 2750 Ballerup Denmark Phone: +45 457 50000 E-mail: investor@gn.com Internet: www.gn.com ISIN: DK0010272632 WKN: 854734 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Basic Board) in Frankfurt End of Announcement DGAP News Service 620339 18-Oct-2017 CET/CEST 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3917761d9c2344b017e06f3abeb965a0&application_id=620339&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1c0100882ab7d20fc0ddb0718063d67d&application_id=620339&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=90a8c0971a1f334e13e7d78d2bbd8858&application_id=620339&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

