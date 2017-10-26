Regulatory News:

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, confirmed its global leadership position in corporate sustainability, earning a "Gold" status rating by EcoVadis and maintaining its leadership level by CDP.

"We are delighted to be recognized among the global companies working toward a sustainable future," said Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO. "I have often said that when it comes to sustainability, we will not accept the status quo. Aligned with our sustainability strategy, we are wholly committed to doing our part to transition to a circular economy-one that is restorative and regenerative by design. To be tested and validated by companies like EcoVadis and CDP helps keep us and the industry on the right path."

The EcoVadis scoring system promotes increased focus on sustainable performance throughout the supply chain, emphasizing the environment, fair labor and fair business practices. This year, IFF achieved an EcoVadis score of 72 of 100 points, placing it in the top 1% of suppliers in the industry segment -- a "gold" status rating.

IFF also earned an overall rating of "A-" in both the climate change and water assessments conducted by CDP. For the past 16 years, international not-for-profit CDP has facilitated environmental awareness and sustainable practices through its global disclosure system. IFF remains at the leadership level of the CDP's climate change program for the third consecutive year, underscoring the company's commitment to a sustainable future.

"These honors reflect our continuous efforts to make a positive difference in the world," said Dr. Gregory Yep, Chief Scientific and Sustainability Officer. "We challenge ourselves each year to improve the quality and transparency of our disclosures while making meaningful progress in water and carbon management."

The Company achieved year-over-year reductions of 5% and 7% in energy and greenhouse gas emissions intensities respectively, and reduced its water footprint by more than 58% since 2010.

"To ensure integration of positive principles across IFF globally, we have Green Teams at all of our manufacturing facilities and several of our creative centers and offices," said Kip Cleverley, VP Global Sustainability. "Green Teams are cross-functional groups of employees who have a demonstrated passion for sustainability. They identify and implement eco-effectiveness projects to help their locations operate responsibly-empowering others to 'go green'."

Explore IFF's 2016 Sustainability Report, "Circular by Design," and learn more about the company's response to global environmental change.

