MONTERREY, Mexico, 2017-10-26 23:05 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") (NYSE:FMX) (BMV:FEMSAUBD) announced today its operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2017.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:



-- 14.3% revenue growth (5.4% on an organic 1 basis) at FEMSA Consolidated -- 11.9% revenue growth at FEMSA Comercio's Retail Division -- 5.3% income from operations growth at FEMSA Comercio's Health Division -- 16.2% same-station sales growth at FEMSA Comercio's Fuel Division -- 16.6% revenue growth (-1.8% on an organic 1 basis) at Coca-Cola FEMSA



FINANCIAL SUMMARY FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 Change vs. same period of last year Revenues Gross Profit Income Same-Store from Operations Sales 3Q17 YTD17 3Q17 YTD17 3Q17 YTD17 3Q17 YTD17 FEMSA CONSOLIDATED 14.3% 20.9% 13.3% 18.9% 0.9% 8.0% FEMSA COMERCIO Retail Division 11.9% 13.3% 13.8% 15.7% 6.6% 9.0% 4.9% 7.0% Health Division 1.8% 12.0% 5.2% 13.6% 5.3% 2.4% 0.2% 8.6% Fuel Division 27.5% 37.2% 19.2% 20.6% 3.3% -11.7% 16.2% 21.0% COCA-COLA FEMSA 16.6% 25.6% 16.6% 22.9% -2.8% 7.0%



Carlos Salazar Lomelín, FEMSA's CEO, commented: "The third quarter was atypical, and one that unfortunately we will remember for the number and severity of natural disasters that took place during the month of September. In particular, the earthquakes in Mexico caused tremendous human loss. Much less importantly, but of relevance to our results, these disasters had a moderate impact on our numbers.



However, our business units made progress across markets. FEMSA Comercio's Retail Division added new stores at an accelerated pace, and same-store-sales continued to grow well in spite of some quake-related temporary store closures, while we saw stable results at our Health Division. And at the Fuel Division, we saw sequential improvement in profitability as the industry continues to evolve. Meanwhile, at Coca-Cola FEMSA our Mexico operations had to contend with flooding and business disruptions linked to the natural disasters, while we continued to see challenging conditions in some of our South American markets but early signs of stabilization in Brazil, and encouraging trends in Argentina.



Finally, as you know we successfully monetized a small portion of our Heineken shares, strengthening our balance sheet and improving our financial flexibility in an efficient manner. All told, it was an eventful third quarter that sets us up for a solid close of the year and, more importantly, for sustained growth in 2018 and beyond."



1 Excludes the effects of significant mergers and acquisitions in the last twelve months. Includes the results of Coca-Cola FEMSA Philippines Inc., as if consolidation had taken place in 2016.



