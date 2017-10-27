Capstone Mining Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, October 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX: CS) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017. Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital for the quarter was $41.4 million or $0.11 per share. Net income for the quarter was $20.2 million or $0.05 per share with an adjusted net loss of $11.4 million or $0.03 per share after adjusting for certain non-cash and non-recurring charges. Copper production for the quarter totalled 22,026 tonnes (21,261 tonnes of payable copper) at a C1 cash cost[1]of $2.00 per payable pound produced with copper sales for the quarter of 22,988 tonnes at a C1 cash cost[1]of $2.02 per payable pound sold.

"In the third quarter of 2017 we generated $41 million of operating cash flow," said Darren Pylot, President and CEO of Capstone. "Subsequent to quarter end, we continued our debt reduction program and repaid $14 million, bringing our total debt reduction for the year to over $40 million."

"As we approach 2018, we regain full exposure to the copper price, with our entire hedge program concluding in December 2017," continued Mr . Pylot.

Overview Q3 2017 Q3 2016 2017 YTD 2016 YTD Revenue ($ millions) 145.9 139.9 389.1 366.4 Copper produced (tonnes) 22,026 32,027 66,978 84,730 Payable copper produced (tonnes) 21,261 30,939 64,668 81,836 C1 cash cost per payable pound produced[1] ($/lb) 2.00 1.32 1.90 1.50 All-in cost per payable pound produced[1] ($/lb) 2.62 1.65 2.44 1.91 Fully-loaded all-in cost per payable pound produced[1] ($/lb) 3.03 1.75 2.68 2.02 Copper sold (tonnes) 22,988 30,359 65,341 80,893 Realized copper price per pound sold ($/lb)* 2.99 2.18 2.76 2.19 Adjusted realized copper price per pound sold ($/lb) ** 2.76 2.21 2.54 2.26 C1 cash cost per payable pound sold[1] ($/lb) 2.02 1.49 1.82 1.63 All-in cost per payable pound sold[1] ($/lb) 2.59 1.82 2.35 2.05 Fully-loaded all-in cost per payable pound sold[1] ($/lb) 2.97 1.93 2.59 2.16 Net income (loss) ($ millions) 20.2 11.2 25.6 (15.0) Net income (loss) attributable to Capstone shareholders ($ millions) 20.3 11.3 25.6 (14.7) Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders per common share ($) 0.05 0.03 0.07 (0.04) Adjusted net income (loss)[1] ($ millions) (11.4) 7.8 (13.1) (1.2) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Capstone shareholders[1] ($ millions) (0.1) 7.9 (0.1) (0.8) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders per common share[1] ($) (0.03) 0.02 (0.03) (0.00) Cash flow from operating activities ($ millions) 41.7 41.1 67.7 74.4 Cash flow from operating activities per common share[1] ($) 0.11 0.11 0.18 0.19 Operating cash flow before changes in working capital[1] ($ millions) 41.4 41.5 91.6 81.9 Operating cash flow before changes in working capital per common share[1] ($) 0.11 0.11 0.24 0.21 Cash and cash equivalents ($ millions) 114.2 120.4 114.2 120.4 Net debt[1]($ millions) 184.7 224.2 184.7 224.2

* Q3 2017 includes a provisional pricing adjustment of ($2.1) million (2016 - ($1.4) million) related to prior shipments, equivalent to ($0.04) per pound (2016 - $(0.02) per pound) of copper sold during the quarter. 2017 YTD includes a provisional pricing adjustment of $3.2 million (2016 -$(12.9) million) related to prior shipments, equivalent to $0.02 per pound (2016 - ($0.07) per pound) of copper sold during the nine month period. The Q3 2017 figure of ($2.1) million is broken down as $2.0 million related to price adjustments and ($4.1) million related to assay adjustments. This translates into adjustments of $0.04 and ($0.08) respectively on a per pound sold basis. The 2017 YTD figure of $3.2 million is broken down as $5.6 million related to price adjustments and ($2.4) million related to assay adjustments. This translates into adjustments of $0.04 and ($0.02) respectively on a per pound sold basis. The Q3 2016 and 2016 YTD provisional pricing adjustments were predominantly related to assay adjustments.** Q3 2017 adjusted realized copper price includes the provisional pricing adjustments noted above and a realized loss of $11.5 million (2016 gain - $2.0 million) equivalent to $(0.23) per pound (2016 gain - $0.03 per pound) related to copper derivative contracts exercised during the quarter. 2017 YTD adjusted realized copper price includes the provisional pricing adjustments noted above and a realized loss of $30.9 million (2016 gain - $2.2 million) equivalent to $(0.21) per pound (2016 gain - $0.06 per pound) related to copper derivative contracts exercised during the period.



Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2017

Net income of $20.2 million or $0.05 per common share included: Earnings from mining operations of $29.9 million , Realized copper price of $2.99 per pound Anon-cash impairment reversal of $20.6 million related to the Minto mine, A non-cash gain on the sale of marketable securities of $13.6 million A commodity derivative loss of $10.6 million , comprising a realized loss of $11.5 million combined with an unrealized loss of $2.9 million and reversals of unrealized losses recorded in a previous period of $3.8 million , Production costs included a non-cash write-down of $1.6 million of inventory at Minto , An income tax expense of $16.0 million .

or per common share included: Cash flow from operating activities of $41.7 million or $0.11 per common share.

or per common share. Operating cash flow before changes in working capital [ 1 ] of $41.4 million or $0.11 per common share.

of or per common share. Working capital increased $21.2 million to$178.2 million at September 30, 2017 from $157.0 million at June 30, 2017 . Cash increased to $114.4 million at September 30, 2017 from $82.4 million at June 30, 2017 largely as a result of disposal of investments in marketable securities.

to$178.2 million at from at . Cash increased to at from at largely as a result of disposal of investments in marketable securities. Production of 21,261 tonnes of payable copper at a C1 cash cost [ 1 ] of $2.00 per pound of payable copper produced and fully-loaded all-in cost [ 1 ] of $3.03 per pound of payable pound copper produced.

of per pound of payable copper produced and fully-loaded all-in cost of per pound of payable pound copper produced. Revenue of $145.9 million generated primarily from the sale of 22,988 tonnes of copper.

Financial Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017

Net income of $25.6 million or $0.07 per common share which included: Earnings from mining operations of $78.0 million , A non-cash impairment reversal of $20.6 million related to the Minto mine, A non-cash gain on the sale of marketable securities of $13.6 million , Production costs included a non-cash charge of $0.5 million related to the write-down of $1.6 million of inventory at Minto and the reversal of an inventory write down of $1.1 million at Pinto Valley, A commodity derivative loss of $20.7 million , comprising a realized loss of $30.9 million , an unrealized loss of $8.2 million and reversals of unrealized losses recorded in a previous period of $18.4 million . $24.4 million in current and deferred income tax expense.

or per common share which included: Cash flow from operating activities of $67.7 million or $0.18 per common share.

or per common share. Operating cash flow before changes in working capital [ 1 ] of $91.6 million or $0.24 per common share.

of or per common share. Working capital increased $7.1 million to$178.2 million at September 30, 2017 from $171.1 million at December 31, 2016 . Cash decreased to $114.2 million at September 30, 2017 from $130.4 million at December 31, 2016 largely as a result of $30.0 million in debt repayments and $33.4 million in payments made related to the commodity derivatives during 2017 YTD, partially offset by cash proceeds of $17.2 million on the sale of marketable securities.

to$178.2 million at from at . Cash decreased to at from at largely as a result of in debt repayments and in payments made related to the commodity derivatives during 2017 YTD, partially offset by cash proceeds of on the sale of marketable securities. Production of 64,668 tonnes of payable copper at a C1 cash cost [ 1 ] of $1.90 per pound of payable copper produced and fully-loaded all-in cost [ 1 ] of $2.68 per pound of payable pound copper produced.

of per pound of payable copper produced and fully-loaded all-in cost of per pound of payable pound copper produced. Revenue of $389.1 million generated primarily from the sale of 65,341 tonnes of copper.

Production and Additional Highlights for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017

Pinto Valley Mine:

Produced 14,381 tonnes of copper during Q3 2017 at a C1 cash cost [ 1 ] of $2.06 per pound of payable copper produced and all-in cost [ 1 ] of $2.37 per pound of payable copper produced.

of per pound of payable copper produced and all-in cost of per pound of payable copper produced. Produced 41,171 tonnes of copper during 2017 YTD at a C1 cash cost [ 1 ] of $2.01 per pound of payable copper produced and all-in cost [ 1 ] of $2.40 per pound of payable copper produced.

of per pound of payable copper produced and all-in cost of per pound of payable copper produced. At Pinto Valley, production was below expectations during Q3 2017 due to mill disruptions. As a result, C1 cash cost[1 ]and all-in cost[1 ]per payable pound of copper produced for Q2 2017 were higher than planned. Additionally, focus in the quarter shifted from throughput maximization to overall mill optimization.

Cozamin Mine:

Produced 4,242 tonnes of copper during Q3 2017 at a C1 cash cost [ 1 ] of $1.10 per pound of payable copper produced and all-in cost [ 1 ] of $1.86 per pound of payable copper produced.

of per pound of payable copper produced and all-in cost of per pound of payable copper produced. Produced 12,478 tonnes of copper during 2017 YTD at a C1 cash cost [ 1 ] of $1.21 per pound of payable copper produced and all-in cost [ 1 ] of $1.84 per pound of payable copper produced.

of per pound of payable copper produced and all-in cost of per pound of payable copper produced. Copper production at Cozamin exceeded expectations, driven primarily by higher throughput. Mine development continues to advance ahead of schedule, increasing production flexibility at the operation.

During Q3 2017, Capstone entered into an agreement with Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour Silver") which allows for the two companies to exchange access to certain of each other's mining concessions that abut at the southern boundary of Capstone's Cozamin mine property and for the sharing of information on the various concessions covered by the agreement.

Drill results released during the quarter indicated the continuation of the Mala Noche Footwall Zone ("MNFWZ") along strike to the southeast. Copper grades in excess of 4% were encountered in a 580 metre step-out hole to the southeast from the limits of the current MNFWZ Indicated Mineral Resource immediately adjacent to the Endeavour Silver's claims over larger than average widths than typical of the MNFWZ. Cozamin's 2017 exploration budget has been increased by a total of $1.1 million to accelerate testing of the MNFWZ on both sides of the Capstone/Endeavour Silver boundary.

Minto Mine:

Produced 3,403 tonnes of copper during Q3 2017 at a C1 cash cost [ 1 ] of $2.87 per pound of payable copper produced and all-in cost [ 1 ] of $3.01 per payable pound of copper produced.

of per pound of payable copper produced and all-in cost of per payable pound of copper produced. Produced 13,328 tonnes of copper during 2017 YTD at a C1 cash cost [ 1 ] of $2.22 per pound of payable copper produced and an all-in cost [ 1 ] of $2.28 per payable pound of copper produced.

of per pound of payable copper produced and an all-in cost of per payable pound of copper produced. At Minto , production for the quarter was impacted by mine sequencing changes to support the mine life extension. Underground mining was disrupted to upgrade the emergency response capacity in the current stoping areas while development to the Minto East deposit continued. Partially oxidized ore from the Area 2, Stage 3 open pit and low grade stockpiles supplemented the mill feed during the quarter to offset the resulting underground ore shortfall, causing lower head grade and recoveries than originally planned. The shortfall in production resulted in higher unit costs during Q3 2017 than planned and as a result a $1.6 million impairment was recorded against the carrying value of Minto's concentrate inventory during Q3 2017. $7.2 million of underground ramp development costs in 2017 YTD were expensed because they were incurred before the mine life extension decision was made. This equates to an increase to Minto's C1 cash costs [ 1 ] of $0.25 per payable pound produced YTD. In addition, because it is expected to take less than 12 months to mine the planned open pit deposits in 2017, all stripping costs in 2017 are being expensed and not capitalized, also impacting C1 cash costs [ 1 ] .

, production for the quarter was impacted by mine sequencing changes to support the mine life extension. Underground mining was disrupted to upgrade the emergency response capacity in the current stoping areas while development to the Minto East deposit continued. Partially oxidized ore from the Area 2, Stage 3 open pit and low grade stockpiles supplemented the mill feed during the quarter to offset the resulting underground ore shortfall, causing lower head grade and recoveries than originally planned. The shortfall in production resulted in higher unit costs during Q3 2017 than planned and as a result a impairment was recorded against the carrying value of concentrate inventory during Q3 2017. of underground ramp development costs in 2017 YTD were expensed because they were incurred before the mine life extension decision was made. This equates to an increase to C1 cash costs of per payable pound produced YTD. In addition, because it is expected to take less than 12 months to mine the planned open pit deposits in 2017, all stripping costs in 2017 are being expensed and not capitalized, also impacting C1 cash costs . Based on improved copper prices and updates to Minto's mine plan, Management has made the decision to bring previously written off resources into the mine plan. This will extend the life of the mine and increase its value. As a result, an impairment reversal of $20.6 million was recorded during Q3 2017. Key assumptions included copper price assumptions ranging from $2.93 /lb. - $3 /lb. ( $3 /lb. long term) and an 8% discount rate.

Additional highlights:

Subsequent to period end, Capstone repaid $14.0 million on the senior secured corporate revolving credit facility ("RCF"), reducing drawn debt to $284.9 million as at October 18, 2017 .

Outlook

Production Guidance:

Capstone expects to reach the low end of the range of 2017 consolidated production guidance of 94,000 tonnes (5%) of copper.

Operating Cost Guidance:

There was no change to the cost guidance at Pinto Valley and Cozamin during the third quarter.

At Minto, 2017 production is expected to be lower and costs higher than guided due to mine sequencing changes to support a mine life extension to 2021 and delays in reaching underground ore. Additional stripping costs and underground development costs are being incurred to bring additional deposits into the mine plan.

Primarily as a result of higher C1 cash costs[1 ]and all-in costs[1 ]at Minto, and also increased share-based compensation expenses resulting from improvements in the Company's share price in 2017 and lower production expected at Pinto Valley, consolidated C1 cash costs[1 ], all-in costs[1 ]and fully-loaded all-in costs are expected to be higher than previously guided.

Pinto Valley [5] Cozamin [5] Minto Total Current 2017 guidance C1 cash cost ($/lb) $2.45 - $1.90 - [1],[2] $1.95 - $2.05 $1.10 - $1.20 $2.55 $2.00 All-in cost ($/lb) $2.60 - $2.45 - [1],[3] $2.30 - $2.40 $1.90 - $2.00 $2.70 $2.55 Fully-loaded all-in cost $2.50 - ($/lb) [1],[4] $2.60

2017 Capital and Exploration Guidance

There were no changes to 2017 exploration cost guidance during the third quarter.

At Minto, an additional $3.0 million of capital will be incurred primarily in relation to underground infrastructure required as part of the mine life extension, increasing Minto's total capital guidance for 2017 to $3.6 million.

This release should be read in conjunction with Capstone's consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, which are available on Capstone's website athttp://capstonemining.com/investors/financial-reporting/default.aspxand on SEDAR. An updated corporate presentation, including results to September 30, 2017, in addition to the Q3 2017 webcast slides, will also be available athttp://capstonemining.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Alternative Performance Measures

