Navigation technologies company, TomTom (TOM2), today announced the introduction of TomTom Traffic in Japan. This extends the service's reach to 69 countries with a combined population of more than five billion people. TomTom Traffic covers secondary and surface roads, broad coverage, low latency and high GPS probe density.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026006717/en/

TomTom Traffic Launches in Japan (Photo: Business Wire)

The service offers up-to-date travel information such as traffic jams, and also uses self-generated incident messages for road closures, roadworks and accidents.

Ralf-Peter Schäfer, VP, TomTom Traffic, said: "Traffic congestion remains a major problem for many countries around the world particularly in larger metropolitan areas such as in Japan. With rapid developments in Autonomous Driving and an increased focus on Smarter Cities, accurate and fresh traffic information is playing an increasingly important role."

TomTom is increasingly providing Lane-Level Traffic, a feature that is critical to autonomous driving. Already able to detect traffic on different lanes at junctions, TomTom Traffic can now also differentiate between traffic flow on High Occupancy Vehicles (HOV) lanes and regular lanes.

Already in 2017, TomTom Traffic has been introduced to an additional 16 countries, and the service is expected to be launched in several additional countries in the coming months. The continuous growth is supported by the supply of source data it receives from over 500 million connected devices*. This rapid growth demonstrates the scalability of the TomTom Traffic technology, as well as the ability of TomTom to support its Automotive and Business customers globally with high-quality maps and traffic services.

*TomTom Traffic is sourced by more than 500 million smartphones, cars and portable navigation devices providing GPS data points.

-ENDS-

About TomTom

TomTom empowers movement. Every day millions of people around the world depend on TomTom to make smarter decisions. We design and develop innovative products that make it easy for people to keep moving towards their goals. Our map-based components include map content, online map-based services, real-time traffic and navigation software. Our consumer products include PNDs, navigation apps and sports watches. Our main business products are custom in-dash navigation systems and a fleet management system, which is offered to fleet owners as an online service with integrated in-vehicle cellular devices. Our business consists of four customer facing business units: Automotive, Licensing, Telematics and Consumer.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam, we have more than 4,700 employees worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tomtom.com

About TomTom Automotive

TomTom Automotive is the trusted partner for innovative and future-proof navigation technology for the global automotive industry. As a global leader in connected navigation software, traffic information, and digital real-time maps, we offer Automotive OEMs the modular components for self-driving cars to see beyond their sensors.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026006717/en/

Contacts:

TomTom

Media:

Greg Morrison

+31 6 52 59 00 28

greg.morrison@tomtom.com

or

Investor Relations:

Bisera Grubesic

+31 20 75 75 194

ir@tomtom.com