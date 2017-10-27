Navigation technology company, TomTom (TOM2), and Japanese mapping company, ZENRIN, today announced their intention to collaborate on traffic services and mapping in Japan.

The agreement pairs ZENRIN, the Japanese market leader in mapping and navigation, and TomTom, the pioneer of traffic services and high definition (HD) maps for autonomous driving, to deliver a powerful combination of services for the future of driving in Japan.

TomTom Traffic offers up-to-date information on road conditions such as traffic jams, roadworks and accidents. This information can be used by drivers to help them to find the most optimal route and avoid congestion, but also by cities and road authorities to monitor, analyse and influence the traffic.

ZENRIN produce Japan's most detailed, accurate and richly attributed digital maps which can be used for navigation, geocoding, routing driver assistance, visualization and search, thereby allowing users to make smarter mobility decisions.

Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, said: "Joining forces with ZENRIN demonstrates TomTom's commitment to the Japanese market. We can now provide even more accurate Traffic information to OEMs and Tier 1s in the country. We look forward to working together to accelerate the future of driving in Japan."

Hideyuki Fujisawa, Senior Executive Officer of ZENRIN, said: "With the collaboration, we will accelerate the development of services to deliver high-quality traffic information in real-time. Our goal is to contribute and to fulfil the needs of an IoT society, providing innovative new mobility services by creating a high-value-added map platform."

With rapid developments in Autonomous Driving and an increased focus on Smarter Cities and Transportation, accurate and fresh traffic information is playing an increasingly important role. As a result, TomTom is working on making its traffic technology available in a greater number of countries, supported by the continuous growth in the supply of source data it receives from over 500 million data points*.

TomTom Traffic is sourced by more than 500 million phone, cars and portable navigation devices providing GPS data points.

This cooperation will have no material financial impact on this year's financial results. We at TomTom are nonetheless excited to share the news about our cooperation with ZENRIN, which is in line with TomTom strategy and is beneficial to our long-term development.

About TomTom

TomTom empowers movement. Every day millions of people around the world depend on TomTom to make smarter decisions. We design and develop innovative products that make it easy for people to keep moving towards their goals. Our map-based components include map content, online map-based services, real-time traffic and navigation software. Our consumer products include PNDs, navigation apps and sports watches. Our main business products are custom in-dash navigation systems and a fleet management system, which is offered to fleet owners as an online service with integrated in-vehicle cellular devices. Our business consists of four customer facing business units: Automotive, Licensing, Telematics and Consumer.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam, we have more than 4,700 employees worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tomtom.com

About TomTom Automotive

TomTom Automotive is the trusted partner for innovative and future-proof navigation technology for the global automotive industry. As a global leader in connected navigation software, traffic information, and digital real-time maps, we offer Automotive OEMs the modular components for self-driving cars to see beyond their sensors.

