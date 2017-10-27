International Sustainability Group, Inc.: Fuquan Capital Corporation Purchases International Sustainability Group (ISGP)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2017 / International Sustainability Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: ISGP):

The shareholders of Fuquan Capital Corporation (FQCC) successfully purchased controlling shares of International Capital Corporation on September 28, 2017.

The Company has filed with FINRA for a name change with Fuquan Capital Corporation and anticipates a ticker symbol of FQCC. The company will be having a formal meeting in Hong Kong on November 10, to elect and welcome its Directors.

The Company would also like to introduce the following individuals to their management team:

Tony Porcheron as its new CEO

Tony Porcheron has over 25 years of financial experience in North America and Asia. Previously, he had managed a successful multifamily office in Canada for 15 years as well as acting as a consultant for many North American and Asian companies.

Most recently, Tony was the CFO for two China-based companies and also the managing partner of a boutique China Investment Bank.

Chandra Panchal: Chairman and Head of Audit Committee:

Globally known scientist and Entrepreneur, he has founded and been a board member on multiple North American public companies.

Hua Huang: Board Member and Head of M&A Committee

Large shareholder of FQCC and one of China's leading business experts and consultants. Current Chairman of a large China Conglomerate.

Albert Hong, Board Member and Head of Compensation Committee

Experienced China and North American Private Equity Executive with extensive Media and Technology expertise.

Meihua Li, Board Member

Significant Shareholder of FQCC. President of a large China Conglomerate, Experienced business executive in China and Asia.

Yang Yi, Board Member

An experienced Private Equity and Venture Capital executive in China and North America. Current senior executive of Chinese Investment and Asset Management firm.

Tony Porcheron, CEO

Mr. Tony Porcheron, CEO, commented, "I am very excited to begin the journey with Fuquan Capital Corporation. We have a dynamic and innovative vision for the China and global business community. We have an amazing, hardworking, experienced and brilliant team that I am fortunate to be surrounded with."

About Fuquan Capital Corporation, Inc.

Fuquan Capital Corporation, Inc. (www.fuquancapital.com) is building a Chinese business ecosystem that is owned by our Companies, suppliers, consumers and investors. The Company believes they will set an example for global business ethics, innovation, transparency, efficiency and profitability.

Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, estimates of services and equipment markets, release of corporate apps, growth of platform, target markets, product releases, product demand and, business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also consider that any investment in securities is at risk.

For Further Information:

In the US:

Info@pivoassoc.com

212-924-3548

Overseas:

tporcheron@fuquancapital.com

Ph: +86-1382-6042287

