SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/17 -- At its annual CONNECT conference at One Farrer Hotel this week, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia (BSA) launched its new initiatives in IOT (internet of things) and Robotics as the company transforms to a 'problem-solving digital company' offering disruptive solutions.

The initiatives, which include a high-tech, IOT-enabled security and monitoring camera, as well as a new line of service robots, aligns with the integral service provider's plan to evolve operations into businesses with high added-value.

Digital Innovation Lends Itself to Security and Monitoring

During the conference, Konica Minolta unveiled its IOT Security and Monitoring solution, powered by Mobotix. The IoT security and monitoring solution aims to add value to businesses beyond security coverage, it helps to innovate work processes, boosts productivity with efficient resourcing, reduces downtime and provides business intelligence.

Redefining the 'Workplace of the Future' with Service Robots

With automation and drive for innovation, Konica Minolta's Mobile Robots address challenges faced by businesses by enabling automation in certain processes. The newly launched service robots, powered by Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), increases staff productivity with its ability to tow a load of up to 500kg and redeploy workers from pushing a cart to higher-value activities. Applications for this new robot include moving manufacturing materials, heavy-duty goods, hospital items, and food. It can navigate complex environments safely across with built-in sensors, cameras and software.

"With digital transformation driving the business landscape of today, significantly improving efficiency through optimised workflows and increased connectivity is the key to driving growth and creating value for any business," said Mr Jonathan Yeo, General Manager for Konica Minolta BSA.

He added: "We are managing more data over the Internet of things. We use this to our advantage to not only provide seamless workflows for customers, but also improved security measures, demonstrating our commitment to deliver tomorrow's products and solutions that the industry is looking for today."

Press Contacts:



Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia Pte. Ltd.



Celine Long

Email Contact



PR Contact:



Huntington Communications



Carina Chan

Email Contact



Eugene Chuang

Email Contact



