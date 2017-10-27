sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 565 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,489 Euro		+0,054
+2,22 %
WKN: A0B6TF ISIN: LT0000102337 Ticker-Symbol: WHX 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
APRANGA APB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APRANGA APB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APRANGA APB
APRANGA APB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APRANGA APB2,489+2,22 %