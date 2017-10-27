Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-10-27 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 7.4 million in Q3 2017, comparing to EUR 4.9 million in Q3 2016 (the increase of 51.3%).The consolidated profit before income tax amounted to EUR 12.6 million in the nine months of 2017, while the Group has made the profit of EUR 9.5 million in the same period of 2016 (the increase of 32.5%). The growth of the Group's profit and ratios was mostly influenced by the sale of real estate and other fixed assets, which had a positive impact on the results of the reporting period - almost EUR 3.5 million of profit before income tax.



Q3 2017 EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 9.1 million, the increase of 41.0% compared to Q3 2016. EBITDA of the Group totalled EUR 17.5 million in the nine months 2017, and increased by 24.2% comparing to corresponding the year 2016 period.



The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Apranga Group for nine months of 2017, as well as managers' confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachments. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.



Rimantas Perveneckas Apranga Group Director General +370 5 2390801



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=650352