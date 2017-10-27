Enea and Clavister Collaborative Partnership Extends SDN/NFV Security Market Reach

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister (Nasdaq: CLAV), a leader in high-performance network security solutions, and Enea(Nasdaq Stockholm: ENEA), a supplier of NFVI software platforms, embedded DPI software and real-time operating systems, announce that they have entered a collaborative partnership for virtual mobile solutions within the SDN/NFV environment.

With its strongly integrated solution, Clavister's virtual security solution and the EneaNFV Core and EneaNFV Access NFV software platforms will provide a foundation for telecom operators to cost-effectively launch and deploy new services.

Clavister and Enea will-as two Swedish companies-work closely throughout integration and testing period, providing essential carrier grade NFV platform and network security functionality to the telecom industry as it readies to deploy SDN/NFV.

"For any NFV environment, the seamless integration of security is key once the operators start deploying more vital functions at the network edge. Clavister has over the past years developed a virtual security solution that fulfils the telecom requirements and Enea's NFV software platform. Carrying that security is ideal for reaching new business opportunities outside of our current scope," said Erik Engström, Vice President of Global Service Provider Sales at Clavister.

"This is a natural partnership for us since Clavister's security solutions as well as the Enea NFV Core and Enea NFV Access platforms are fundamental building blocks in Carrier Grade NFV deployments. The combined solution fits very well into a variety of NFV use cases ranging from GiLAN to vCPE," said Karl Mörner, SVP Product Management, Enea.

Further Reading

Enea NFV Core: https://www.enea.com/products/nfv-software-platforms/enea-nfv-core/

Enea NFV Access: https://www.enea.com/products/nfv-software-platforms/enea-nfv-access/

For more information contact:

Erik Engstrom

Vice President of Global Service Provider Sales

P:+46(0)70-262-22-55

erik.engstrom@clavister.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/enea-and-clavister-collaborative-partnership-extends-sdn-nfv-security-market-reach,c2377194

The following files are available for download: