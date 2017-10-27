Evalueserve: White Paper GDPR: A Knowledge Gap Leading to Non-Compliance

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Germany and ZURICH, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In less than one year the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will become fully enforceable throughout the European Union, and with it heavy fines of up to 4% of global annual turnover for organizations that don't comply. In May 2017, professional services provider Evalueserve conducted a survey amongst businesses in the EU or with EU-clients. Despite the urgency, less than half of the respondents were aware of the GDPR deadline, and 96% admitted that they have only limited or incomplete knowledge about the regulations. Most of the survey respondents were not able to identify the compliance challenges the new regulation will bring with it.

Companies must undertake the following tasks in order to be GDPR-compliant. Constant control over their data, i.e. personal data of customers or newsletter subscribers, is the key:

Prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data

Protect the identity of individuals in their database

Manage, track and report on the use of sensitive data

Limit violations of record-keeping and security regulations

Ensure compliance regarding the management of big data

While data governance under GDPR will not change much from data governance in general, there are some stricter definitions of some rights. If you know your company's data (locations, source and so on), ensure you have sufficient data protection, continued data monitoring, and take care of compliance reporting, you probably only need to check your processes once more to ensure GDPR-compliance.

