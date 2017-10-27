Global Rubber, Plastics, and Chemicals Industries Robotics Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are ABB, FANUC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries & KUKA

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Robotics Market in Rubber, Plastics, and Chemicals Industries 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries to grow at a CAGR of 10.26% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Robotics Market in Rubber, Plastics, and Chemicals Industries 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increase in adoption of robotics by SMEs. There is a trend of outsourcing most manufacturing operations to emerging economies, such as Mexico and India, with low labor costs. Therefore, SMEs in developed countries are increasingly automating their manufacturing plants and adopting robots to stay competitive. Vendors such as Comau have designed the Racer 3 co-bot, targeted especially at SMEs.
According to the report, one driver in the market is advantages of robotics over other automation methods. Unlike automated equipment, robots have the ability to maintain a consistent speed for extended periods of time. Also, unlike manual processes that see a lack of standardization and shortfall in productivity, in situations where the staff experiences fatigue, robots have very little downtime. The forecast period will see an increased adoption of applications such as robotic injection molding to ensure consistent and high-quality operations. Other applications such as packing, palletizing, and painting and inspection and quality control will also be made more efficient using robots.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of implementation. As robotic systems involve the use of sensors, software, and advanced technologies in vision systems and feeding devices, their prices are considerably high and require a large initial one-time payment. The costs appreciate depending on the customization and other operational requirements of the end-users in the rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries. Thus, owing to the high implementation cost, only companies that derive significant cost benefits and reduction in changeover times can implement robots in their manufacturing firms.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline: Global robotics market
- Global industrial robots market
- Global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries
- Five forces analysis
PART 05: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries in material handling
- Global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries in dispensing
- Global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries in assembling and disassembling
- Global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries in processing
- Global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries in other applications
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Global robotics market in rubber and plastics industries
- Global robotics market in chemicals industry
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast
- Americas - Market size and forecast
- EMEA - Market size and forecast
- Market opportunity
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Increased emphasis on reducing hardware-related drawbacks
- Increase in adoption of robotics by SMEs
- Innovations to ease integration of robots
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Competitive scenario
- Other prominent vendors
- ABB
- FANUC
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- KUKA
PART 12: APPENDIX
