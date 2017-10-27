Global Rubber, Plastics, and Chemicals Industries Robotics Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are ABB, FANUC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries & KUKA

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Robotics Market in Rubber, Plastics, and Chemicals Industries 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries to grow at a CAGR of 10.26% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Robotics Market in Rubber, Plastics, and Chemicals Industries 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is increase in adoption of robotics by SMEs. There is a trend of outsourcing most manufacturing operations to emerging economies, such as Mexico and India, with low labor costs. Therefore, SMEs in developed countries are increasingly automating their manufacturing plants and adopting robots to stay competitive. Vendors such as Comau have designed the Racer 3 co-bot, targeted especially at SMEs.



According to the report, one driver in the market is advantages of robotics over other automation methods. Unlike automated equipment, robots have the ability to maintain a consistent speed for extended periods of time. Also, unlike manual processes that see a lack of standardization and shortfall in productivity, in situations where the staff experiences fatigue, robots have very little downtime. The forecast period will see an increased adoption of applications such as robotic injection molding to ensure consistent and high-quality operations. Other applications such as packing, palletizing, and painting and inspection and quality control will also be made more efficient using robots.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of implementation. As robotic systems involve the use of sensors, software, and advanced technologies in vision systems and feeding devices, their prices are considerably high and require a large initial one-time payment. The costs appreciate depending on the customization and other operational requirements of the end-users in the rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries. Thus, owing to the high implementation cost, only companies that derive significant cost benefits and reduction in changeover times can implement robots in their manufacturing firms.



Key Market Trends



Increased emphasis on reducing hardware-related drawbacks

Increase in adoption of robotics by SMEs

Innovations to ease integration of robots



Key vendors

ABB

FANUC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KUKA

Other prominent vendors

Balyo

BA Systmes

Bastian Solutions

DF Automation and Robotics

Omron Adept Technologies

READY Robotics

Rethink Robotics

Seegrid

Smart Robotics

Stubli

Suzhou Industrial Park AGV Technologies

Transbotics

Yaskawa Motoman

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline: Global robotics market

Global industrial robots market

Global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries

Five forces analysis

PART 05: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries in material handling

Global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries in dispensing

Global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries in assembling and disassembling

Global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries in processing

Global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries in other applications

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global robotics market in rubber and plastics industries

Global robotics market in chemicals industry

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast

Americas - Market size and forecast

EMEA - Market size and forecast

Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Increased emphasis on reducing hardware-related drawbacks

Increase in adoption of robotics by SMEs

Innovations to ease integration of robots

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive scenario

Other prominent vendors

ABB

FANUC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KUKA

PART 12: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4pbbgc/global_robotics



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716