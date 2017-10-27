Global Defense Tactical Radio Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are General Dynamics, Harris, Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins & Thales Group

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Defense Tactical Radio Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global defense tactical radio market to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Defense Tactical Radio Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of radios with enhanced features. Advancements in wireless communication technologies have enabled the creation of tactical radios with enhanced features. The resultant features allow superior sound quality, emergency tracking, and geofencing and minimize detection by enemies. For instance, Motorola Solutions launched the SRX 2200 P25 two-way portable radio in November 2015.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for faster communication with soldiers on battlefield. Tactical radios are a crucial component of the C2 domain of C4ISR. C2 systems provide warfighters with critical information that helps in effective decision making on the battleground. The usefulness of C2 systems is pronounced in irregular warfare situations, which demand quick and reliable communication for better coordination. In line with this, tactical radios are being designed to facilitate high-speed communication and exchange relevant information.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is susceptibility to hacking by enemies. Tactical radios are mission-critical communication devices. The information exchanged through these devices contribute significantly to the survivability and lethality of military forces. This makes them potential targets for enemies. These devices transfer voice and data by means of radio frequency (RF) connectivity. In addition to the wireless network, the radios also use physical cables to communicate via a terrestrial network. Both the wired and wireless networks are equally susceptible to threats from enemies.

