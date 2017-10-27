SAN CLEMENTE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/17 -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC PINK: IMTL) (imageprotect.com), the global leader in end-to-end copyright software, is proud to announce its Chief Operating Officer, Jonathan Thomas, sat in as a panelist at the recent Digital Media Licensing Association Conference in New York Oct. 22-24.

This is a critical topic in today's world. According to a 2014 Yahoo report, people are uploading more than 880 billion images per year. And that number is surely even higher today. The Company's internal data suggest that professional images may appear an average of nearly 13 times each across the Internet, largely without license or payment. For those seeking to monetize creative work, this is an enormous barrier to fair market conditions, and may be a major opportunity for companies like Image Protect, who are dedicated to the project of providing individuals and businesses with a toolset to fight back, and to protect their intellectual property.

The company had the opportunity to discuss its end-to-end software protection with many new and exciting attendees, while certifying its current relationships with the existing customers that attended as well. Company COO Jonathan Thomas stated, "Clearly an exciting time for the growing sector of Copyright Protection to be hosting a panel and exchanging so many broad based solutions with Industry attendees."

For more information about the 2017 Digital Media Licensing Association Conference: http://digitalmedialicensing.org/conference_2017.shtml

