Global Tallow Fatty Acid Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Akzo Nobel, BASF, Godrej Industries, LG Household & Health Care & Vantage Specialty Chemicals

The "Global Tallow Fatty Acid Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global tallow fatty acid market to grow at a CAGR of 2.65% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Tallow Fatty Acids Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the include/exclude new installations/shipments/sales/volume/value and retrofit/replacement/spares/aftermarket/services market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing demand from the soap and detergents industry. Oils and fats can be hard or soft depending on their sources and parameters. Those that remain in the solid form at room temperature are hard and those that remain in the liquid state are soft. Hard oils contribute to the formation of soap, while soft oils contribute to conditioning. Hard oils are used to provide better conditioning and are more prone to oxidation. Therefore, it is important to choose different combinations of oil to produce the desired product based on the type of skin.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increased consumption of cosmetics and daily-use products. Tallow fatty acid is used in daily-use products, including cosmetics and personal care products. It is found in products like lipsticks, eye makeup, foundations, and shaving creams. It is used extensively in plastic bags, that are used very commonly, contain animal fat. Stearic acid, derived from tallow fatty acid, is found in bike tires. Similarly, the texture and smell of crayons that are used for coloring are due to the presence of beef fat.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Increased consumption of vegetable oil. The presence of vegetable oil in the market poses a massive threat to the growth of the tallow fatty acid market. Vegetable oil is produced from various sources, such as olive, soybeans, corn, peanuts, cotton seed, and canola, which is a rich source of Linoleic Acid (LA) that helps in reducing blood cholesterol levels and the risk of various heart diseases, cancer, asthma, and arthritis.
Key vendors
- Akzo Nobel
- BASF
- Godrej Industries
- LG Household & Health Care
- Vantage Specialty Chemicals
Other prominent vendors
- Baerlocher
- Emery Oleochemicals
- Twin Rivers Technologies
- VVF
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Global tallow fatty acid
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
- Global tallow fatty acid market by product
- Global monounsaturated fatty acid market
- Global saturated fatty acid market
- Global polyunsaturated fatty acid market
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
- Global tallow fatty acid market by end-user
- Global tallow fatty acid market in soaps and detergents
- Global tallow fatty acid market in plastics
- Global tallow fatty acid market in rubber
- Global tallow fatty acid market in personal care products
- Global tallow fatty acid market in other end-users
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenge
PART 11: Market trends
- Increased consumption of cosmetics and daily-use products
- Increased use of tallow fatty acid in the rubber industry
- Increased use as a lubricating agent
PART 12: Vendor landscape
- Competitive landscape
- Key vendors in the global tallow fatty acid market
- Other prominent vendors
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
PART 14: Appendix
