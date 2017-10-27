Integration Across the Compuware Product Line Helps Joint Customers Quickly Capitalize on New Advances



DETROIT, 2017-10-27 20:18 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compuware Corporation, the world's leading mainframe-dedicated software company, is pleased to announce Day One support for IBM IMS V15.1 transactional database on IBM Z. Compuware's support extends across its product line, including Abend-AID, File-AID, Strobe, Xpediter and COPE, the company's IMS virtualization solution, as well as Topaz Workbench. Day One interoperability will help shared customers quickly realize the benefits of IBM's latest IMS enhancements, while increasing efficiencies and reducing costs through virtualization.



"IBM's IMS solution is already the most trusted name in transactional databases for mainframes. IMS V15.1 builds upon that trust through unmatched encryption and processing capabilities, combined with more dynamic development, scalability, and API openness," said Compuware CEO Chris O'Malley. "This aligns with our quest to help Compuware customers harness the virtues of the mainframe to achieve greater productivity and competitive advantage in the digital economy."



IBM IMS is a hierarchical database and transaction processing subsystem for IBM Z mainframes, including the newest incarnation, the z14. The new IBM IMS V15.1 will allow users to fully leverage the z14's security and throughput enhancements, while also offering greater developer flexibility and platform connectivity within diverse infrastructures. Compuware's support extends across its developer, operations and test data management solutions and includes COPE, which enables new development images of IMS to be available practically on demand. This significantly reduces delays and costs associated with creating completely new IMS subsystems for critical initiatives.



Compuware Corporation Compuware empowers the world's largest companies to excel in the digital economy by fully leveraging their high-value mainframe investments. We do this by delivering highly innovative solutions that uniquely enable IT professionals with mainstream skills to manage mainframe applications, data, and platform operations. Learn more at compuware.com.



Follow us on:



• Twitter



• LinkedIn



• YouTube



• Facebook



• Inside Tech Talk



• Google +



Press Contact Kristina LeBlanc, The Medialink Group, kristinawleblanc@gmail.com, (508) 930-5636 Mary McCarthy, Public Relations Manager, Compuware, mary.mccarthy@compuware.com, (313) 227-7088



For Sales and Marketing Information Compuware Corporation, One Campus Martius, Detroit MI 48226, 800-521-9353, compuware.com.



Copyright © 2017 Compuware Corporation. Compuware, the Compuware logo, and Topaz are registered or pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries.