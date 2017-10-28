Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2017) - North American Lithium Inc. ("NAL") and Richmond Road Capital Corp. (TSXV: RRD.H) ("Richmond Road" or the "Company"), a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4-Capital Pool Companies ("CPC") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), are pleased to announce that on October 19, 2017 NAL completed a financing (the "Financing") that raised aggregate gross proceeds of $52.5 million. The Financing is a step towards completion by Richmond Road and NAL of the contemplated three-cornered amalgamation (the "Transaction") and listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") of the common shares of the resulting issuer (the "Resulting Issuer") under the Transaction, which is intended to constitute the Qualifying Transaction for the Company pursuant to the policies of the TSXV, as previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated June 13, 2017.

Pursuant to the Financing, NAL raised aggregate gross proceeds of $52.5 million through the issuance and sale of (i) 9,636,365 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price per Subscription Receipt of $2.75 (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $26.5 million; (ii) a non-interest bearing convertible note (the "Convertible Note") in the principal amount of $6 million; and (iii) an offtake sales contract (the "Sales Contract") in the principal amount of $20 million. The Financing was completed in connection with an Agency Agreement dated October 19, 2017 among the Company, NAL, GMP Securities L.P. (the "Agent"), as the lead agent and sole bookrunner together with a syndicate of agents, including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Cormark Securities Inc.

Upon the satisfaction of certain Escrow Release Conditions (as defined below), each Subscription Receipt will be automatically exchanged, with no further consideration or action by the holder, into common shares of NAL (the "SR Shares") on a 1-for-1 basis. The convertible securities of NAL under the Financing will then convert into common shares of NAL at the Issue Price. Thereafter, all common shares of NAL will be exchanged for common shares of the Resulting Issuer on a 1-for-1 basis pursuant to the Transaction.

In addition to the Financing, NAL intends to complete an additional non-brokered equity financing (the "Non-Brokered Financing") for aggregate gross proceeds to NAL of $30 million prior to closing of the Transaction through the issuance of 10,909,091 common shares of NAL at an issue price of $2.75 per share.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Subscription Receipts less an amount equal to 50% of the cash commission payable to the Agent in respect of the Financing and the Agent's expenses under the Financing were delivered to Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Escrow Agent") to be escrowed in an interest bearing account (the "Escrowed Funds"). The Escrowed Funds will be released from escrow to the Company upon the satisfaction of the following conditions (the "Escrow Release Conditions") on or before 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on December 15, 2017 (the "Escrow Deadline"):

the definitive amalgamation agreement shall have been entered into on terms acceptable to the Agent, acting reasonably, and all conditions precedent, undertakings and other matters to be satisfied, completed or otherwise met prior to the completion of the Transaction shall have been satisfied, completed, waived or otherwise met, or are capable of being satisfied, completed or met, other than the satisfaction of closing conditions for which the release of the Escrowed Funds is required, substantially in accordance with such definitive agreement, or otherwise on terms satisfactory to the Agent, acting reasonably; the receipt of all required corporate, shareholder and regulatory approvals (including, without limitation, the conditional approval of the TSXV or TSX, as applicable, for the Transaction; counsel to the Resulting Issuer having delivered an opinion (the final form of which opinion shall ultimately be delivered on the Transaction closing date) addressed to the Agent confirming, among other things, that the common shares of the Resulting Issuer to be issued in exchange for the SR Shares pursuant to the Transaction shall be free of any statutory hold periods in Canada upon the issue thereof, other than in respect of control block sales; a shareholder agreement having been entered into between the Resulting Issuer and certain of the controlling shareholders of NAL in a form satisfactory to the Agent acting reasonably; and either the TSXV or the TSX, as applicable, shall have conditionally approved the listing of the common shares of the Resulting Issuer into which the common shares of NAL (including the Converted Shares) will be exchanged pursuant to the Transaction and all conditions precedent to such listing, other than the release of the Escrowed Funds shall have been completed, satisfied or waived.

If the Escrow Release Conditions are not satisfied on or before the Escrow Deadline, then: (i) the Subscription Receipts shall be cancelled and the Escrowed Funds will be used to pay the holders of Subscription Receipts an amount equal to the Issue Price per Subscription Receipt plus their pro rata share of applicable interest thereon; and (ii) the aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Note will become immediately due and payable by NAL to the holder thereof. Any shortfall of Escrow Funds for payment of the holders of Subscriptions Receipts would also be paid by NAL.

About Richmond Road Capital Corp.

Richmond Road Capital Corp. is a capital pool company. The Company's principal business activity is to identify and evaluate opportunities for acquisition of assets or business. The Company was founded on September 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

About North American Lithium Inc.

NAL is a Canadian industrial minerals mining company operating the Quebec lithium mine located near Val d'Or, Quebec. The Quebec lithium mine is an open pit, hard rock lithium mine and processing plant currently in the process of being commissioned to produce lithium concentrate. With the restart of the hydro metallurgical plant at the Quebec lithium mine, NAL intends to become an integrated producer capable of producing lithium carbonate.

Cautionary Note

As noted above, completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions including, without limitation, approval of the TSXV or TSX, as applicable, approval of the shareholders of NAL and Richmond Road, completion of the 18.5-to-1 consolidation of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, continuation of the Company's jurisdiction of corporate existence from Alberta to British Columbia and completion of the Financing by NAL. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required approvals have been obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the continuous disclosure document containing full, true and plain disclosure regarding the Transaction, required to be filed with the securities regulatory authorities having jurisdiction over the affairs of the Company, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. The trading in the securities of Richmond Road on the TSXV, if reinstated prior to completion of the Transaction, should be considered highly speculative.

Trading in the common shares of the Company is presently halted and is expected to remain halted pending closing of the Transaction. While halted, the common shares of the Company may only trade upon TSXV approval and the filing of required materials with the TSXV as contemplated by TSXV policy.

