Samstag, 28.10.2017

WKN: A2GS7L ISIN: CA2761657014 Ticker-Symbol: LYJ4 
Aktie:
28.10.2017 | 05:33
ACCESSWIRE

EastCoal Inc.: EastCoal Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2017 / EastCoal Inc. (TSXV:ECX-H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement, originally announced on September 19, 2017, with a further update announced on October 18, 2017.

The Company has received subscription agreements to the amount of $200,000 or 3,636,364 shares at an issue price of $0.055.

Following the issue of the 3,636,364 shares, the Company's issued Common Shares will total 11,440,388.

Finalisation of the private placement is subject to the necessary regulatory approval including acceptance of the financing by the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

CONTACT DETAILS

Damien Forer Tel: 1 (604) 973 0079

Chief Financial Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: EastCoal Inc.


