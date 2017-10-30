Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, Oct 30, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - PGNiG TERMIKA S.A. and the consortium Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd., Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Europe GmbH, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Europe Ltd. and Polimex-Mostostal S.A. today laid the foundation stone for the new combined cycle power plant (CCPP) at the Zeran CHP Plant in Warsaw. This event, which was attended by Polish Deputy Minister of Energy Andrzej Pietrowski, Minister of Environment Jan Szyszko and other guests of honor, marks the official start of the power plant construction.The new plant (capacity: 490 MWe) to be constructed will be the most modern combined cycle power plant (CCPP) in the country. It will be equipped with a F-class gas turbine with a heat recovery steam generator and a steam turbine. Following the construction, the exhausted coal-fired boilers Zeran CHP Plant in Warsaw will be taken out of service and the new generating unit will allow increasing the electricity generation in the CHP Plant by approximately 80 percent. The plant parameters will allow maintaining generation capacity at a level ensuring heat supply to the Warsaw district heat system while retaining heat prices competitiveness for the inhabitants of Warsaw."Our customer gets one of the most efficient and reliable gas-fired power plants available on the worldwide market", emphasized Yasuo Fujitani, Senior Executive Vice President of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. (MHPS) based in Yokohama, during the ceremony. "The team at MHPS will make every effort to make the Zeran combined-cycle power plant project a success."Satoshi Uchida, CEO of MHPS Europe, added: "With Zeran, we are introducing MHPS's excellent gas turbines and combined-cycle power plant technology to the Polish market. Today, MHPS is the number one global leader in Advanced Class Gas Turbine Technology with over 940 units on order or in operation. Customer satisfaction is one of our main targets and we want to achieve this target also in the Zeran project."Poland is especially important for Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems. The 1,100 MW coal-fired power plant in Kozienice was the first big step of MHPS into the Polish power market. This highly efficient power plant will be commissioned by the end of 2017.The company's second major turn-key order was the design and erection of the lignite-fired power plant in Turow. This power plant will be worldwide the first of its kind that fulfils the ambitious emission limits of the new European BAT/BREF directive. This is another good example how much our clients in Poland value our most modern technology and the best available flue gas cleaning technologies.Construction of the new CCPP in the Zeran CHP Plant will be carried out in the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) formula. Handover of the plant for operation is scheduled for 2020. A long term service agreement (LTSA) for the turbine section is included in the overall contract. The LTSA is the first major order for MHPS of this kind in Poland.Plant performance:net electric power output - 490 MWemaximum thermal power output - 326 MWtAbout Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, is a joint venture formed in February 2014 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in thermal power generation systems and other related businesses. 