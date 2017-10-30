Wealth Management firms to benefit from a single platform offering client onboarding, data aggregation, and compliance features

Capgemini announced today that it has entered into an alliance with The Athene Group to implement the technology provider's Skience product. Skience, a cloud-based, books and record solution built on the Salesforce Platform, provides Broker Dealers and Registered Investment Advisor (RIAs) with client onboarding, data aggregation and compliance applications. Capgemini's implementation and integration services for Skience will be available in North America, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

The Skience solution can help wealth managers protect and grow their business by making informed compliance decisions that respond to heightened financial services' regulatory requirements. Skience has a comprehensive set of industry leading solutions that accelerate onboarding, help ensure compliance, and provide in-depth analysis and reporting that's driven by one high-quality source of financial data aggregated from over 200 providers. Skience analytics provide valuable insights to engage wealth management clients of Broker Dealers and RIAs.

"Our alliance with The Athene Group to implement Skience enriches our ability to provide end-to-end business transformation for our wealth management clients," said Michael Leyva, Executive Vice President, Strategic Growth and Innovation, Capgemini. "It is particularly exciting as implementing Skience will enable our clients to deliver a differentiated, unified, end-to-end customer experience based on the Skience solution and Capgemini's cutting-edge innovation and transformation capabilities."

Sanjeev Kumar, The Athene Group Founder, President, and CEOadded, "We are excited to partner with a global leader like Capgemini to serve our growing list of clients, and to expand beyond the US. Skience has grown to be a solution offering comprehensive features that can be implemented and tailored to suit our clientele's needs, extending their use of the Salesforce Platform to support their operations and compliance needs. Our alliance with Capgemini helps firms implement Skience, leveraging the industry and technical expertise of Capgemini, across continents."

"Technology is key in empowering wealth management firms with the tools they need to build meaningful relationships with clients, partners, and employees," said Rohit Mahna, GM of Financial Services at Salesforce. "By leveraging the power of the Salesforce Platform through Skience, Capgemini will enable wealth managers to work efficiently, deepen client relationships, and minimize risks."

About The Athene Group

The Athene Group, LLC, is a technology solutions provider with deep expertise in the Wealth Management industry. Athene's products offer Data Aggregation, Compliance, AUM Reporting and New Account Opening features. Athene's client list includes several large broker dealers and Registered Investment Advisors across the country. With offices in Herndon, Virginia, and Bangalore, India, The Athene Group has become known for innovation, flexibility and relentless focus on exceptional client service.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of 200,000 team members in over 40 countries. The Group reported 2016 global revenues of EUR 12.5 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com.

