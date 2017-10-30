Der betreuende Spezialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer Mynaric AG
ISIN: DE000A0JCY11
WKN: A0JCY1
Kuerzel/mnemonic: M0Y
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (54,00/55,00)
