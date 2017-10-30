Der betreuende Spezialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:

Emittent/Issuer Mynaric AG

ISIN: DE000A0JCY11

WKN: A0JCY1

Kuerzel/mnemonic: M0Y

Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (54,00/55,00)