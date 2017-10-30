My BLF, the Redesigned Competitive Mobile app by Banque Libano-Francaise

BEIRUT, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In a world where technology is rapidly taking a prominent role in every facet of our lives, mobile banking has become increasingly prevalent. That's why Banque Libano-Francaise redesigned its mobile application, My BLF, offering clients an optimized user experience and new competitive features.

Users can access their accounts with their fingerprint and an OTP (one-time password), transfer money instantly and on the go between their accounts or to a beneficiary, make credit card payments, deposit money on a wedding list, pay tuition fees to schools and/or universities, check the details of their Swift transfers, view their POS statement, and many more.

My BLF can be downloaded or updated through the Apple Store and Google Play.

About Banque Libano-Francaise

Banque Libano-Francaise (BLF), established in 1967, is one of the leading banks in Lebanon. While it has historically been a commercial bank, the Bank has diversified its activities and currently provides banking services in five principal areas: commercial banking, retail banking, investment banking, private banking and correspondent banking.

BLF operates in Lebanon through a network of 57 branches and 168 ATMs. Abroad, BLF Group is present in France and Cyprus (Banque SBA), in Switzerland (LF Finance Suisse), in the United Arab Emirates (a representative office in Abu Dhabi), in Nigeria (a representative office in Lagos), and in Iraq (a branch in Baghdad).

