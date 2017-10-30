Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) System Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Airbus Group, JVCKENWOOD, Motorola Solutions & Sepura

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) System Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) system market to grow at a CAGR of 17.47% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of TETRA systems worldwide and exclude the sales of other standards such as digital mobile radio (DMR) and Tetrapol.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Integration of LTE networks with the PMR technology. PMR performs voice communication using the circuit switching technology, while VoLTE is carried as voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) packets. LTE is anticipated to deliver voice services over an Internet protocol multimedia subsystem (IMS), which uses the PMR technology to transfer voice. Also, the advent of LTE for tactical communication is focused on broadband mobile data.
One major attribute of the data application is that it allows access to critical information directly from the field. Using voice-based services, such as 2G, 3G, and 4G, heavy data can be transmitted through LTE, which acts as a major advantage for commercial operators. LTE enhances the data capabilities of a network to handle the unbound accessibility to data and communications.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Demand for reliable and cost-effective TETRA systems. Dedicated TETRA systems separate themselves from the typical commercial public telecom networks on two factors: minimal time for the deployment of a TETRA system and a high level of application support by mission-specific communication networks. Compared with other systems, TETRA systems involve a lesser number of devices to cover a similar area. Therefore, the time taken to implement this service is also less compared with other systems.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Emergence of alternate standards (LTE, DMR, NXDN, and Tetrapol). LTE has the potential to emerge as an efficient and reliable communication system. The increasing preference for data-efficient technologies has fueled the demand for LTE in the public safety segment. During the forecast period, the increase in the adoption of LTE will pose a threat to the PMR market.
Key Market Trends
- Integration of LTE networks with the PMR technology
- Interoperability of TETRA technologies
- Increase in the number of contracts among vendors
Key vendors
- Airbus Group
- JVCKENWOOD
- Motorola Solutions
- Sepura
Other prominent vendors
- Cartel Communication Systems
- Codan Radio Communications
- EXACOM
- Harris
- Hytera Communications
- Simoco
- SITA
- Tait Communications
- Thales
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 07: Geographical Segmentation
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/svg6wr/global
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716