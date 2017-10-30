Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) System Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Airbus Group, JVCKENWOOD, Motorola Solutions & Sepura

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) System Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) system market to grow at a CAGR of 17.47% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of TETRA systems worldwide and exclude the sales of other standards such as digital mobile radio (DMR) and Tetrapol.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Integration of LTE networks with the PMR technology. PMR performs voice communication using the circuit switching technology, while VoLTE is carried as voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) packets. LTE is anticipated to deliver voice services over an Internet protocol multimedia subsystem (IMS), which uses the PMR technology to transfer voice. Also, the advent of LTE for tactical communication is focused on broadband mobile data.



One major attribute of the data application is that it allows access to critical information directly from the field. Using voice-based services, such as 2G, 3G, and 4G, heavy data can be transmitted through LTE, which acts as a major advantage for commercial operators. LTE enhances the data capabilities of a network to handle the unbound accessibility to data and communications.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Demand for reliable and cost-effective TETRA systems. Dedicated TETRA systems separate themselves from the typical commercial public telecom networks on two factors: minimal time for the deployment of a TETRA system and a high level of application support by mission-specific communication networks. Compared with other systems, TETRA systems involve a lesser number of devices to cover a similar area. Therefore, the time taken to implement this service is also less compared with other systems.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Emergence of alternate standards (LTE, DMR, NXDN, and Tetrapol). LTE has the potential to emerge as an efficient and reliable communication system. The increasing preference for data-efficient technologies has fueled the demand for LTE in the public safety segment. During the forecast period, the increase in the adoption of LTE will pose a threat to the PMR market.



Key Market Trends

Integration of LTE networks with the PMR technology

Interoperability of TETRA technologies

Increase in the number of contracts among vendors

Key vendors

Airbus Group

JVCKENWOOD

Motorola Solutions

Sepura

Other prominent vendors

Cartel Communication Systems

Codan Radio Communications

EXACOM

Harris

Hytera Communications

Simoco

SITA

Tait Communications

Thales



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/svg6wr/global





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716