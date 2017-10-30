sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

130,00 Euro		-0,05
-0,04 %
WKN: 727413 ISIN: DE0007274136 Ticker-Symbol: STO3 
Aktie:
Branche
Kunststoffe
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
STO SE & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STO SE & CO KGAA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
130,14
131,00
20:21
129,60
130,20
17:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STO SE & CO KGAA
STO SE & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STO SE & CO KGAA130,00-0,04 %