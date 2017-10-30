Global Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Abbott, Boston Scientific & Medtronic

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices market to grow at a CAGR of 7.64% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the total sales volume and the revenue generated from it.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Technological advances. There have been several advancements in the CRM devices. The ICD has seen advancement in the battery life. There have been improvements in patient monitoring to avoid needless shocks, the introduction of quadripolar lead devices to improve device programming and to improve therapy efficacy, and development of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-safe ICDs. The newer ICDs have been offering pacing functions and the devices are now integrated with wireless remote monitoring, without having the patient to visit the clinic on a regular basis.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising incidence of CVDs. The increasing burden of vascular diseases such as CADs, PADs, CVDs, and neurovascular diseases will increase the patient pool. Factors such as diabetes, aging population, obesity, and hypertension are the major factors leading to vascular diseases. The increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders will lead to higher demand for CRM devices.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Dearth of skilled healthcare professionals. CVDs are the leading cause of mortality in the world. The cardiovascular segment has seen much advancement in the recent years, but the shortage of cardiovascular (CV) workforce has become the subject of intense scrutiny in recent years. Forecasters predict a higher shortage of cardiologist in the future. The growing burden of CVD is the most significant factor influencing the demand of cardiologists. According to NCBI, CVD accounts for more than 17.3 million deaths globally per year. It is projected that by 2030, over 40% of the US population is projected to have CVD.



Key vendors

Abbott

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Other prominent vendors

BIOTRONIK

Cardiac Science

CCC Medical Devices (acquired by Greatbatch)

Cook Medical

GE Healthcare

Integer

Mortara Instrument (acquired by Hill-Rom Holdings)

Neovasc

Philips Healthcare

Physio-Control (Subsidiary of Stryker)

Rchling Medical

Schiller

LivaNova

ZOLL Medical

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Defibrillators - market size & forecast

Pacemakers - market size & forecast

CRT devices - market size & forecast

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Hospitals

ASCs

Physicians' clinics

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - market size & forecast

EMEA - market size & forecast

APAC - market size & forecast

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS



PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive scenario

Other prominent vendors

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendor overview

Abbott

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

PART 13: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3d7fz2/global_cardiac



