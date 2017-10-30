Global Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Abbott, Boston Scientific & Medtronic

DUBLIN, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices market to grow at a CAGR of 7.64% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the total sales volume and the revenue generated from it.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Technological advances. There have been several advancements in the CRM devices. The ICD has seen advancement in the battery life. There have been improvements in patient monitoring to avoid needless shocks, the introduction of quadripolar lead devices to improve device programming and to improve therapy efficacy, and development of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-safe ICDs. The newer ICDs have been offering pacing functions and the devices are now integrated with wireless remote monitoring, without having the patient to visit the clinic on a regular basis.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising incidence of CVDs. The increasing burden of vascular diseases such as CADs, PADs, CVDs, and neurovascular diseases will increase the patient pool. Factors such as diabetes, aging population, obesity, and hypertension are the major factors leading to vascular diseases. The increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders will lead to higher demand for CRM devices.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Dearth of skilled healthcare professionals. CVDs are the leading cause of mortality in the world. The cardiovascular segment has seen much advancement in the recent years, but the shortage of cardiovascular (CV) workforce has become the subject of intense scrutiny in recent years. Forecasters predict a higher shortage of cardiologist in the future. The growing burden of CVD is the most significant factor influencing the demand of cardiologists. According to NCBI, CVD accounts for more than 17.3 million deaths globally per year. It is projected that by 2030, over 40% of the US population is projected to have CVD.
Key vendors
- Abbott
- Boston Scientific
- Medtronic
Other prominent vendors
- BIOTRONIK
- Cardiac Science
- CCC Medical Devices (acquired by Greatbatch)
- Cook Medical
- GE Healthcare
- Integer
- Mortara Instrument (acquired by Hill-Rom Holdings)
- Neovasc
- Philips Healthcare
- Physio-Control (Subsidiary of Stryker)
- Rchling Medical
- Schiller
- LivaNova
- ZOLL Medical
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market overview
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Defibrillators - market size & forecast
- Pacemakers - market size & forecast
- CRT devices - market size & forecast
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Hospitals
- ASCs
- Physicians' clinics
PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - market size & forecast
- EMEA - market size & forecast
- APAC - market size & forecast
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Competitive scenario
- Other prominent vendors
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendor overview
- Abbott
- Boston Scientific
- Medtronic
PART 13: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3d7fz2/global_cardiac
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716