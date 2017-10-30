THERMADOR GROUPE: THERMADOR GROUPE: Acquisition project of Groupe Valfit

Acquisition project of Groupe Valfit
Sferaco, a subsidiary of Thermador Groupe, has opened up negotiations with Mr Bitsch and Mr Gueli for the purchase of 100% of the shares in Groupe Valfit, a company based in Bussy Saint-Georges, wishing to conclude this deal by the end of January 2018 at the latest.
Groupe Valfit sells to specialized wholesalers a targeted range of connectors, meters and valves, a perfect complement to Sferaco's construction and industrial product lines.
In 2016 Groupe Valfit reported €5.9m turnover, €500,000 EBITDA and €400,000 net profit. On December 31, 2016, its net cash position was €1.2m.
Source: THERMADOR GROUPE via Globenewswire