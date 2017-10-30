THERMADOR GROUPE: THERMADOR GROUPE: Acquisition project of Groupe Valfit

Acquisition project of Groupe Valfit

Sferaco, a subsidiary of Thermador Groupe, has opened up negotiations with Mr Bitsch and Mr Gueli for the purchase of 100% of the shares in Groupe Valfit, a company based in Bussy Saint-Georges, wishing to conclude this deal by the end of January 2018 at the latest.

Groupe Valfit sells to specialized wholesalers a targeted range of connectors, meters and valves, a perfect complement to Sferaco's construction and industrial product lines.

In 2016 Groupe Valfit reported €5.9m turnover, €500,000 EBITDA and €400,000 net profit. On December 31, 2016, its net cash position was €1.2m.

Valfit_30.10_GB (http://hugin.info/143595/R/2144962/822513.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: THERMADOR GROUPE via Globenewswire

