Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2017) - Cadillac Ventures (TSXV: CDC) (OTC: CADIF) (FSE: CIV1) ("Cadillac") is pleased to announce that it is now dual-listed, having added a listing on the Frankfurt, Germany stock exchange in addition to its Toronto Venture Exchange listing. The stock is trading in Frankfurt under the symbol "CIV1".

The Frankfurt listing, at a time when the European community is looking to that city as a growing financial center, is expected to assist Cadillac in developing European interest and funding opportunities in its projects, and providing a platform for trading via a stock exchange in the associated time zone.

For more information regarding Cadillac, please visit the Company's website at www.cadillacventures.com, see public disclosure filings at www.sedar.com, or call Norman Brewster, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 416 203-7722.

