STK Global Payments Launches Pre-sale

GIBRALTAR, Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- STK Global Payments, creators of the STK token, is launching a pre-sale today, ahead of its Token Generation Event beginning November 13, 2017.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token, the STK token will enable instant cryptocurrency payments at point of sale -- the first such solution to bridge cryptocurrency with retail transactions in real-time.

Thousands of people across more than 100 countries have registered to participate in the pre-sale for early access and premium pricing on STK tokens. A 20% discount will apply until November 12, 2017 on minimum contributions of 85 ETH.

The STK token is a platform to enable instant cryptocurrency payments at points of sale, providing the first integration of cryptocurrency into a mainstream financial services solution, delivered right from your smartphone.

"Part of our mission at STK is to provide a financial platform that is universally accessible, regardless of country or currency," said Miro Pavletic, Director of STK Global Payments. "The STK token is the first cryptocurrency with a working prototype to enable instant, contactless payments at point-of-sale, anywhere in the world."

About STK Global Payments

STK Global Payments is the cryptocurrency technology solution which enables real-time cryptocurrency payments at points of sale, and the issuer of the STK token. The STK token was designed to provide a method that can allow cryptocurrency to be used instantly at retail for seamless integration into everyday transactions and financial services. The STK token will be implemented on the public Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token. The STK token is part of a global solution to facilitate borderless transactions through a smart contract which facilitates a real-time exchange of cryptocurrency into fiat at the POS.

