TOKYO, Oct 31, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) -Summary: September 2017Domestic Production- Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2017 (112.5% year-on-year)Overseas Production- Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2017 (151.0% year-on-year)Total Production- Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2017 (130.3% year-on-year)Domestic Sales- Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2017 (149.1% year-on-year)Exports- Seventeenth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April, 2016 (95.0% year-on-year)(Supplemental Information)Overseas Production- Asia (59,746 units: 148.8% year-on-year )Exports- Asia (756 units: 44.5% year-on-year)- North America (13,617 units: 226.7% year-on-year)- Europe (9,537 units: 63.3% year-on-year)Summary: First Half of Fiscal 2017 (April 2017 - September 2017)Domestic Production- First half of fiscal year 2017: First year-on-year increase in three years since first half of fiscal year 2014 ( 116.8% year-on-year )Overseas Production- First half of fiscal year 2017: First year-on-year increase in four years since first half of fiscal year 2013 (123.7% year-on-year)Total Production- First half of fiscal year 2017: First year-on-year increase in three years since first half of fiscal year 2014 (120.4% year-on-year)Domestic Sales- First half of fiscal year 2017: First year-on-year increase in four years since first half of fiscal year 2013 (148.5% year-on-year)Exports- First half of fiscal year 2017: First consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of fiscal year 2016 (86.3% year-on-year)(Supplemental Information)Overseas Production- Asia (296,362 units: 122.9% year-on-year)Exports- Asia (5,794 units: 53.8% year-on-year)- North America (48,773 units: 105.8% year-on-year)- Europe (49,635 units: 79.7% year-on-year)About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is the sixth largest automaker in Japan and the sixteenth largest in the world. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. From October 2016, Mitsubishi is one-third owned by Nissan, and a part of the Renault - Nissan - Mitsubishi Alliance. For more information, please visit www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.