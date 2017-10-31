BERLIN, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- (NYSE: CAE)(TSX: CAE) - CAE announced today at the 2017 European Aviation Training Symposium (EATS) the signature of an exclusive long-term A350 pilot training contract with Iberia Airlines, one of the world's distinguished legacy carriers. Under the agreement, Iberia pilots will receive Airbus A350 training at CAE's training centre in Madrid starting in the second half of 2018.

CAE has been Iberia's training partner of choice for more than 50 years, beginning with the sale of the airline's very first full-flight simulator. Iberia's pilots and cabin crew have been training on Airbus A320, A330 and A340 aircraft platforms at CAE's training centre in Madrid since 2004.

"CAE is proud to serve our long-standing partners like Iberia. I think that the length and the expansion of our relationship with Iberia speaks volumes to the quality of our training products and services, and customer support. It is always a privilege to support our airline customers for their growing training needs," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions.

About CAE

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a 70-year record of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with more than 8,500 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com

