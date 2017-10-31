sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,165 Euro		+0,065
+0,92 %
WKN: A1H6AJ ISIN: ES0177542018 Ticker-Symbol: INR 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,191
7,248
30.10.
7,22
7,245
30.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIRBUS SE
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIRBUS SE84,80-2,08 %
CAE INC15,104+1,73 %
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA7,165+0,92 %