Gemalto: Gemalto LTE-M IoT technology paves the way for widespread adoption

Verizon certifies Gemalto LTE-M platform that delivers highly efficient 4G IoT connectivity





Provides compatibility with Gemalto's On Demand Connectivity for simplified IoT remote subscription management

Amsterdam - October 31st, 2017 - Billions of new Internet of Things (IoT) devices are expected before 2020[1] but the majority of these do not require the full capabilities of 4G cellular networks. Emerging Low-Power Wide-Area wireless technologies, including LTE-M and NB-IoT, allow devices to efficiently connect to existing 4G networks. Gemalto's LTE Cat M1 IoT module (http://www.gemalto.com/m2m/solutions/modules-terminals/industrial/ems31) is now certified by Verizon. With very low power consumption, these new modules will expand the use of cellular connections in applications such as security systems, points of sale, vending and eHealth solutions.

Compatible with Gemalto eSIM and Remote Provisioning

The revolutionary Cinterion IoT (http://www.gemalto.com/m2m/solutions/modules-terminals/industrial/ems31) module is compatible with Gemalto's embedded SIM (eSIM). Integrating aneSIM (http://www.gemalto.com/iot/consumer-electronics/embedded-sim-uicc) inside the module for the first time streamlines the process of connecting with confidence and simplifies solution design by combining two components into one. In addition, this module supports remote device updates and Quality of Service management over the lifetime of the device.

Groundbreaking power saving features extend battery life

The module features a proprietary solution for exceptionally quick wake-up times that are 15 times faster than traditional solutions. This preserves power and improves responsiveness, which are essential elements for power sensitive, battery-operated IoT applications.

"The Cinterion LTE-M platform blends efficient connectivity and streamlined design to enable and accelerate new IoT applications and improve Total Cost of Ownership," said Andreas Haegele, SVP IoT Products, Gemalto. "With decades of experience in provisioning services and more than 50 global MNO references for On-Demand Connectivity, Gemalto is in the lead position to help drive adoption and transform the way IoT technology (http://www.gemalto.com/m2m/solutions/) is deployed in the future."

[1]IHS as reported by Forbes (https://www.forbes.com/sites/louiscolumbus/2016/11/27/roundup-of-internet-of-things-forecasts-and-market-estimates-2016/#64b2df6b292d)

